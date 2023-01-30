FOX, NBC Hope to Hold Onto NASCAR Media Rights

When the 2024 NASCAR season ends, media rights are going to be up for grabs. FOX and NBC will try to hold onto their deals. Right now, NASCAR is locked in with those networks with an $8.2 billion deal that was signed in 2015. There will be some streaming competition this time around.

There is an exclusive negotiation window that the networks will get to use once April comes around. Sports Business Journal says that if all goes well, NASCAR should have a deal by the fall. However, things don’t always turn out how folks plan them to.

We don’t have reason to think that NASCAR is going anywhere. But let’s be honest, there is more competition nowadays than in 2015. If they are able to work it out, NASCAR wants to get a third package out there, kinda like the NFL did with Amazon.

The streaming giant is the most likely suitor for any kind of streaming option. Then again, NBC has Peacock. So, it would be a big loss for NBC as a whole to lose streaming to Disney or Paramount or whoever else out there.

A lot could happen between now and the end of April, not to mention the end of fall. This will be the first new deal that NASCAR makes in the streaming era and they are looking to get paid.

Can NASCAR Get Paid Big in New Media Rights Deal?

I have a bad feeling that NASCAR might find itself as the Lamar Jackson of professional sports when it comes to this contract negotiation. Much like Lamar watching Kyler Murray, Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson sign massive contracts – NASCAR could be the odd man out.

The NFL just got a massive deal last year. Before that, Fox and NBC backed the Brinks truck up to pay for the NFL, not to mention what Amazon paid for Thursday Night Football. NASCAR wants a long-term deal and they want more money. But with a 40% decline in viewership for the Cup Series since 2015 – it’s hard to argue.

Look, we love NASCAR. Of course, we do. But unfortunately, it feels like a lot of people just don’t have time for it now. Maybe streaming could help viewership. Perhaps there is an answer somewhere in what NASCAR is doing with revamping the sport and its image.

The NASCAR media rights will be up for grabs – where is the leverage coming from on the side of the sport itself? It’s hard to tell.