Frankie Muniz arrives early at Kansas Speedway, determined to maintain ARCA points lead

The ARCA Menards Series is getting into the more active part of the schedule and Frankie Muniz is one of the first to arrive in Kansas. This is the first week Muniz enters the NASCAR race weekend as the points leader. That isn’t a position that he is willing to give up easily.

So far you could argue the most impressive thing that Frankie Muniz has done is finish all three races this season. But it also helps that he has two top-10s and a P11 to his name this year. The ARCA rookie is making it look easy, to be honest.

On the two superspeedways this year, Daytona and Talladega, Muniz was cautious. That earned him P11 and P9, respectively. Perhaps we will see some more aggressive driving like we saw at Phoenix when he finished P6. Kansas is the place to make a bold move after those first three races.

“Hello Kansas,” Muniz tweeted. “Can’t wait to race this weekend at [Kansas Speedway] in my [Ford Performance] Mustang with [Ford] colors. Gotta extend our points lead!”

It helps that his hauer was the first to make it to Kansas Speedway, too. Gotta always have that winning mentality.

With this being his first season in ARCA, we don’t know what to expect from Frankie Muniz. This is a track that drivers say they love to race at. So, will Frankie feel at home, or will he have a learning curve?

So far this year he hasn’t shown much apprehension. Just caution when it is warranted. Keep an eye on Muniz.

Is Frankie Muniz poised for a win?

This season there have been two superspeedway races meaning lots of cars haven’t even finished more than one race. You can tell just how Frankie Muniz took the points lead by looking at how far he’s driven.

In three races, Muniz has finished 316 laps, more than any other driver in the ARCA Series. While he hasn’t led any laps yet, he has an average finish of 8.7, the next best is Jesse Love with an average finish of 11.7. Muniz is the only driver to finish every race this season on the lead lap.

Consistency matters in motorsports and Muniz has shown that.

Heading into Kansas, Frankie Muniz knows what the goal is, keep the points lead and finish as high as possible. Of course, he needs a win if he wants to claim that ARCA championship at the end of the year. It could be coming at Kansas this week.