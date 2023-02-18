Frankie Muniz Describes ‘Insane’ First Race of New NASCAR Career

He said that he was coming to race and compete – Frankie Muniz did just that in the first ARCA start of his new NASCAR career. Stock car racing at any level is not for the light-hearted, and racing at Daytona just enhances that difficulty level.

We saw that Frankie Muniz had a fast car in practice and qualifying. But driving in groups of five and doing solo laps is completely different than running 38 cars deep. Starting P16, Muniz proved that he knows what he is doing behind the wheel.

Daytona gave Muniz, and his competitors, all he could ask for in his debut. He had to drive through the pack, got some good lines up with the leaders, and even had to deal with some damage at one point. Driving as high as 4th, Muniz fell back to 26th after a pit stop for minor damage.

The actor-turned-driver couldn’t believe it.

“Holy moly!!!” Muniz said on Twitter after. “That was the most insane thing I’ve ever done. Got up into the top 3 before getting turned and causing damage. Went to the back and went from 24th to 11th in the final 2 laps. I’m so grateful to my team and [Hair Club] and sponsors for making my dream a reality!”

I think that Frankie Muniz is going to like this racing thing, don’t you?

Frankie Muniz Avoids Disaster at Daytona

I’m just going to tell you right now, Frankie Muniz should have been racing the last 10 years or so. The driver is a driver. You can’t fake it at Daytona. You either know what you’re doing or you don’t. Muniz knew what he was doing.

Like I said, Daytona gave him everything he could handle. Muniz managed to avoid total disaster when he had some contact with 20 to go. It sent him to pit road under the debris caution, but he saved his car and about a dozen others.

Thankfully for Muniz, he was able to drive his car across the finish line P11. He was easily a top ten driver all day and probably a top five driver on the day in terms of performance. This ARCA Series might be in for a surprise if Frankie can replicate this success away from the superspeedway.