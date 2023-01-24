Frankie Muniz Explains Why He’s Chasing His Dream of Racing in NASCAR

Frankie Muniz loves to get behind the wheel of a racecar. While he’s most notably known for his role as the lead character in Malcolm in the Middle, the actor has his sights set on reaching racing’s biggest scene.

Muniz started racing at 19 years old. He participated in a professional/celebrity race event in California and it’s where he fell in love with the sport.

“It’s not something that I thought I would ever do but it happened,” Muniz told FOX. “And now that I’m doing it, even when I got out of the car this past weekend, I called my wife and I said, ‘This is exactly what I was supposed to do.’ I feel the most comfortable in the car, even though I have, on the ovals and stuff, so little experience. It just feels like where I’m supposed to be and that’s a pretty cool feeling.”

Muniz will race in NASCAR’s ARCA Menard’s Series full-time this season. His first race is set for Feb. 18 at Daytona International Speedway. He’s looking forward to the challenges.

“I know that there’s going to be tracks I’m going to struggle at this year and there will be ones I’m gonna excel at. I just got to take advantage of those and learn as quickly as possible at the other ones,” Muniz said.

Frankie Muniz Announces Full-Time Commitment to NASCAR’s ARCA

Frankie Muniz has raced before, so this won’t be an entirely new challenge for the actor. However, going into a full-time situation makes it a more difficult task.

Muniz announced his decision earlier this year.

“It’s with the utmost excitement, optimism and gratitude that I’m joining Rette Jones Racing for the full ARCA Menards Series schedule this year,” Muniz said.

Muniz also said there are two major reasons he wants to pursue this career path.

“I want to do it for my family, I want to do it for myself,” Muniz said. “I want to do it because the joy I get … racing has such highs and such lows. But those highs, like there’s nothing I could compare it to.”