Frankie Muniz Impresses Early With ARCA Practice, Qualifying Times at Daytona

Don’t look now, but Frankie Muniz looks to be a good driver. The Hollywood star impressed at Daytona in practice and qualifying. When he said he was coming into the sport of NASCAR and stock car racing to compete, he was serious.

The ARCA Mendard’s Series is a place where future stars have cut their teeth and tested their talent. For Frankie Muniz, it is a proving ground all the same. This is not just any regular race either, this is Daytona. ARCA has done this race for the last 60 years, almost as long as the Cup Series.

So, how did Muniz do in his first time practicing and qualifying? Well, pretty good. Muniz and his No. 30 Hair Club Ford Mustang finished as the fastest car in practice. 49.393 seconds to take a lap around Daytona, faster than any time in qualifying.

“The car felt so good,” he said, via ARCARacing.com. “I’m so grateful for my team for putting together this car. Ford built a sick Mustang. I’m so excited. HairClub, everybody; I’m so excited for qualifying and the race.”

He knows there’s work to be done, though.

“Nobody wins practice, but feels good, and it’s confidence booster, and I need that because I’m new here. But I’m having a blast.”

He looks like he’s having a great time, too.

Yeah, @frankiemuniz is ready.



We’re less than 20 minutes away from qualifying at @DAYTONA! Head to https://t.co/Lz3H5Y3NDv for LIVE timing and scoring. pic.twitter.com/MIQlsm2m7Z — ARCA Menards Series (@ARCA_Racing) February 17, 2023

Qualifying didn’t go as well, but he bested some notable names.

Frankie Muniz Second in Qualifying Group

As far as his group goes, Frankie Muniz was second in qualifying. However, he started to fall down the pylon as each group came out. He didn’t post a lap as fast as he did in practice, but his 49.807 was solid for what it was.

Muniz managed to finish ahead of Natalie Decker, a name NASCAR fans will be familiar with. There was also Jason White, a Canadian driver that will line up in the Truck Series for Reaume Brothers Racing this weekend as well.

If Frankie Muniz starts in the middle of the pack, it will be a great learning experience for him. Driving up through the field will teach him a lot on the job. He’s already taken this car fast around the track and lived to talk about it.

After his performance in practice and qualifying, I’m not sure what to expect from Muniz. He could seriously blow people’s minds if he keeps the car straight and makes his way around the track. 200 miles isn’t a marathon in motorsports, but it isn’t a sprint either.

We’ll get to see Frankie Muniz race for the first time in the ARCA Series this Saturday.