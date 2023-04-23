Frankie Muniz Leads ARCA Series Points Standing After Talladega

Don’t look now, but Malcolm is no longer in the middle. Frankie Muniz went into Talladega second in points and is leaving as the ARCA leader. With another superspeedway race under his belt in NASCAR, Muniz is showing that he really has what it takes to compete for the series championship this year.

When Frankie Muniz moved to the ARCA Series, some thought it would be a funny experiment. Muniz himself knew it was anything but funny. Three races in, and the No. 30 Rettte Jones Racing driver has finishes of P11, P6, and P9.

He wasn’t able to move up further up than 6th at times. However, Muniz once again showed that he has a knack for car control and remaining patient.

That will serve him well moving forward this season.

There’s a new points leader in @ARCA_Racing, and his name is @frankiemuniz. 👀 pic.twitter.com/sTlQZd3uSr — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) April 22, 2023

Before the race, Frankie Muniz said he had a dream that he won at Talladega. That dream didn’t come true, but it has to be a dream to lead the series. Keep an eye on Muniz this season, that win is going to come soon enough.

Frankie Muniz Avoids Disaster Again

In three races now, Frankie Muniz has managed to avoid disaster. Daytona there were multiple wrecks he avoided. Then at Phoenix, he drove himself out of trouble. After the carnage at Talladega, he is once again in a clean car and walking away with the ARCA points lead.

Meanwhile, Jesse Love went on to win in the No. 20 for Venturini Motorsports. Love is a talented 18-year-old that will be a name to watch moving forward. This was his first superspeedway win and he earned it the hard way.

Ultimately, a wreck early by Greg Van Alst led to Frankie Muniz taking advantage and earning some points. Van Alst was the points leader going into the race. Now it is Muniz with the target on his back.

That No. 30 Ford Mustang has been so impressive this year. It really makes you wonder where Muniz would be if he had jumped into stock car racing sooner. If he wins a championship this year, is someone going to give him a shot at the Truck or Xfinity Series?

Kansas is the next race on the schedule. That will be another great test for Frankie Muniz.