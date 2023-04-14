Frankie Muniz Reveals How He is Preparing For Talladega Superspeedway

While the ARCA Menard’s Series won’t return until next week, Frankie Muniz is already getting prepared for NASCAR weekend at Talladega. This is a massive moment for Muniz in his early racing career. He sits second in the ARCA standings and showed that he has some skill on the superspeedways with his performance at Daytona.

Given his place in the standings, it is officially on for Frankie Muniz. Daytona and Phoenix were learning experiences. Now, it is time to show what he’s got. If you watched those first two races, Muniz was a little hesitant until he found his comfort zone. He’s also proven to be a skilled driver when it comes to avoiding wrecks.

There has been a long break since Phoenix. So, the preparation is already underway to get ready for Talladega. Since he lives in Arizona, Muniz doesn’t get access to the North Carolina facilities many drivers live down the road from.

This week, he spent time in Charlotte doing some promo work for Fox Sports. Then, he got into the Ford simulator to get himself ready not just for Talladega, but the upcoming schedule after the big race.

Amazing trip to Charlotte. Got to drive the brand new 2024 @Ford Mustang GT while filming a segment for Fox Sports and then got to do a few hours in the @FordPerformance SIM to prepare for some upcoming races. Can't wait for Talladega next weekend! — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) April 14, 2023

The more time he gets on the simulator, the better. Frankie Muniz has shown early that he’s going to compete for a championship this year. No matter what it takes.

Frankie Muniz is the Real Deal

Based on his first couple of races, it is a shame that Frankie Muniz wasn’t in a car sooner than now. He has real talent behind the wheel and he doesn’t have nearly the miles or laps that his competitors have. Even guys that are half his age. However, Muniz is making the most of what he’s got.

With Rette Jones Racing, Muniz has a good team that believes in him. They have come together and put a really fast No. 30 Ford Mustang out on the track in two races. He finished P11 at Daytona. Then, he followed it up on the short track in Phoenix with a P6 finish. That has him positioned in second in the standings and he is looking to add more.

I think every minute that Muniz stays in North Carolina is valuable. There are drivers all over the place to talk to and get advice from. He can get into the Ford simulator and hone his skills. And he can do cool stuff like shoot promos for Fox Sports.

Frankie Muniz has arrived in stock car racing. While he still has something to prove, he’s well on his way to showing the doubters he’s the real deal.