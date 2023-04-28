The last year has been a dream come true for Frankie Muniz. The Ford Performance driver got a chance to hop in a new Mustang Dark Horse. When you’re a famous movie star and NASCAR driver, you get to do cool stuff like Muniz at Ford HQ.

Last week was a big one for Frankie Muniz. For Mustang Wek, he went out to Ford and made some new friends. He answered questions, showed off his ARCA Ford Mustang, and more. One of the best parts was getting to drive the new Ford Mustang GT and Dark Horse.

While Muniz was in the Dark Horse, he looked like he was having a blast. Of course, he’s a little biased, but I mean, look at this thing and tell me you don’t want one too. Frankie says he’s ordering one ASAP.

His reaction says it all, taking the 🐎 for a spin at @m1concourse. Thank you for spending the day with us, @frankiemuniz! pic.twitter.com/043ZxB625t — Ford Performance (@FordPerformance) April 27, 2023

For those wondering, the Ford Mustang Dark Horse has more features than just a badass paint scheme and body kit. The Dark Horse sports a 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 power core. That translates to 500 horsepower and 418-pound feet of torque, all fit nicely with a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.

Frankie Muniz was tearing up the M1 Concourse. It is a motorsports club and 1.5-mile track that allows people like Frankie to get out and run some quick laps. With tight turns, long straights, and other fun features, I think Muniz was able to drive the hell out of that Dark Horse.

Who would you want driving your new car besides the ARCA Menards Series points leader?

Frankie Muniz leading ARCA Series points standing

Yeah, Frankie Muniz isn’t just a pretty face that is good at marketing. This dude can race a car. He has just three races in the ARCA Menards Series and he’s already at the top of the points standing. He has run in the top-5 at points this season, however, he is still looking for that first top-five finish.

Still, P11 at Daytona, P6 at Phoenix, and P9 at Talladega is nothing to laugh at. He’s managed to keep his car clean for three races and a lot of times, that is what it takes to get to the next week. With more races on the schedule ahead, there is still time for Muniz to not just get a top-five but potentially a win.

You might know him as Malcolm, Agent Cody Banks, or whatever character – Frankie Muniz is a race car driver through and through. This week is an off week, but May 6, the action is back at Kansas Speedway.

When we get to the June portion of the season, that is when things start to ramp up with races every other week to every week until October.