Frankie Muniz To Drive Full-Time in NASCAR’s ARCA Series

Everyone wants to know what Frankie Muniz has been up to since acting. Well, he’s coming to a NASCAR ARCA Series race near you. Yeah, that dude from Malcolm In The Middle is going to get behind the wheel of a stock car and give it his best shot. And he might be good at it.

If you aren’t familiar with Frankie Muniz outside of Big Fat Liar and other film and TV shows – well get ready to be. While he didn’t start racing until his 20s, Muniz has tried to get in as many cars as possible over the years.

He’s driven an ARCA car before. However, going full-time with it and trying to compete for a championship is something else entirely. He’s raced in celebrity Pro-Ams before, but stock cars are something newer for the actor.

Frankie Muniz is suiting up for Rette Jones Racing. This team has a technical alliance with Sam Hunt Racing and has fielded just one full-time car in the past. They compete in the ARCA Menards Series as well as the Series East.

RJR was able to announce the signing of Muniz as well as an upgrade to their vehicles. They will no longer be in Ford Fusions and are moving up to Mustangs. Frankie will be racing the No. 30 this upcoming season and it should be fun to see his progress at the very least.

Frankie Muniz is Serious About NASCAR

For Frankie Muniz, this isn’t just something he discovered yesterday and decided to get involved in. This is a lifelong passion. Even when he was a young actor, he had dreams of racing in NASCAR.

“It’s with the utmost excitement, optimism and gratitude that I’m joining Rette Jones Racing for the full ARCA Menards Series schedule this year,” Muniz said in a statement. “Ever since childhood, it’s been my dream to pursue racing in NASCAR, and it was important for me to partner with a team that aligned with my long-term objectives and vision, while providing every oppotunity imaginable to grow mentally and physically as a full-time race car driver.

“I look forward to not only demonstrating my ability on the track and just how serious I am in progressing in my racing career, but also showing my son and family what it is to chase your dreams and re-invent yourself.”

The 37-year-old former actor is now Frankie Muniz the race car driver. Get used to it folks. We will see how this experiment plays out. If he’s as committed to it as he says he is, I believe he will find some success. Racing is a hard sport to enter and be competitive in.

Muniz will be an older driver, but a rookie in the ARCA Menards Series. Where will he be this time next year, though?