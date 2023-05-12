Frankie Muniz’s 2-year-old son transferred to hospital after multiple emergency room visits

Unfortunate news from ARCA Series driver Frankie Muniz as his 2-year-old son has been taken to a hospital for further tests. The actor-turned-NASCAR driver did not relate what the issue was, but has been in and out of the emergency room the last few days due to the problem.

Frankie Muniz tweeted early in the morning on Friday that he was taking his son Mauz Mosley Muniz to the third emergency room in just two days. On Friday afternoon, he offered another update about his son.

“Little Mauz got transferred to a different hospital via ambulance where they are running a bunch of tests. Hoping to have an answer soon,” Muniz tweeted.

Frankie Muniz has been racing in the ARCA Menards Series this season. The Hollywood star isn’t giving up on acting. However, he’s putting a lot of time into his lifelong passion of motorsports. Leading up to last week’s race at Kansas, Muniz was leading the points standing.

After Kansas, Muniz slipped to second in the standings. Based out of Arizona, Muniz is often away from his family for periods of time. After the somewhat disappointing P8 finish at Kansas, the driver had a positive message to share.

“Just landed back home in Phoenix. Can’t wait to hug my wife and my son.”

Frankie Muniz loves his family and loves racing

Early on in this season, just after four races, Frankie Muniz has shown that he is a real deal driver. It is just the ARCA Series, but that series has produced some great drivers in the past. Muniz just wants to be next on that list.

Juggling a Hollywood acting career and a family can be a challenge. Throw in a racing schedule that takes you all across the country and back multiple times throughout the year and it is a LOT to deal with.

Those that follow Frankie online know how much racing means to him. And his family means even more. Muniz is always posting about his little boy, Mauz. Hopefully, the family figures out what is going on with their little guy sooner rather than later.

The next ARCA Menards race is not until Charlotte on May 26. That should give Frankie Muniz time to spend with his wife and son as he goes through this impossibly difficult time.