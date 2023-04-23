GEICO 500 Starts With Pit Road Chaos as Tyler Reddick, Chase Briscoe Lose Control

As Stage 1 was getting to the halfway point, the NASCAR GEICO 500 got wild, fast. And it was on pit road of all places! Not only did Tyler Reddick lose control of his car coming into the Toyota pit cycle, but Chase Briscoe also followed with the Fords.

While Reddick was able to get going again, Briscoe triggered a caution in the Geico 500. Earlier we saw Michael McDowell spin out, but he was able to hold onto his car for the most part. Briscoe ended up strange pit road with nowhere to go.

Those Toyotas looked strong in qualifying and some of them look great in the early part of the race. Bubba Wallace battled with some Stewart-Haas drivers in Aric Almirola and Chase Briscoe. Then he had to deal with Daniel Suárez as the stage was getting to the halfway point.

With 26 laps to go in the stage, Wallace led the first group, mainly the Toyotas to the pits for the first time. It switched up the strategy for plenty of the teams as they had to decide to take tires or wait for the stage points. Reddick couldn’t hold onto it.

Pretty soon after Reddick had his ordeal, we saw the 14 of Briscoe lose it. It was almost like there was an oil slick down on the track before the pits. When Briscoe tried to get going, it was clear that the car had an issue. His front wheels refused to move as he burned out the rear tires trying to pull into his stall.

That was when the GEICO 500 went under caution.

GEICO 500 Pit Road Chaos

As the first stage comes to an end, it will be interesting to see if we see any other cars get loose before the green-white-checkered. Stage points are important at Talladega, but so is making it to the end of the race. You can’t win if you aren’t moving with two laps to go.

What we have seen so far is a strong group of Toyotas. Wallace and Ty Gibbs were strong in the early going. However, with the pit road chaos going on, the running order got mixed up. All of a sudden, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman found themselves leading with teammate Kyle Larson in tow behind.

These are important moments that could have a big impact on how the points and the final result play out. When the race went to green, Elliott led his first laps since coming back form his leg injury.

If Chase Elliott can pull out a win at the GEICO 500 today., NASCAR fans will fall in love with him even more.