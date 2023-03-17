Get Pumped Up For NASCAR Weekend in Atlanta With Ryan Blaney’s Spotify Playlist

In case you didn’t know, every week, Ryan Blaney puts out a themed Spotify playlist for each race on the NASCAR schedule. This week heading to Atlanta, we’ve got some good road trip music as well as some good references to the ATL and the Peach State itself.

What’s fun about Ryan Blaney’s playlist is that he allows fans to add to it. Each week, Blaney’s fans love to contribute and listen together as the weekend moves along. This week’s Atlanta playlist is particularly fun and the driver had six strong songs to start things off.

Here’s what Blaney picked himself:

“I’m Shipping Up To Boston” – Dropkick Murphys

“Oh, Atlanta” – Little Feat

“Up All Night” – Widespread Panic

“Statesboro Blues” – Allman Brothers Band

“Dirty Old Town” – The Pogues

“Whiskey in the Jar” -The Pogues, The Dubliners

Greetings from Atlanta: Happy St. Patrick’s Day ☘️ Add to our special playlist and share our #postcard : https://t.co/8zJUTOYg3F pic.twitter.com/x0Ym6pSMWk — Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) March 17, 2023

So, what does this list tell us about the Team Penske driver? Well, we know that he likes Celtic Punk a lot. The Dropkick Murphys and The Pogues are clear examples of that. It’s no surprise since Ryan Blaney is of Irish descent and proud of it.

He made a visit to Ireland back in 2018 and had a blast. That has reflected in his musical taste as well it seems.

Ryan Blaney Has ‘Clean’ New Paint Scheme

This week there are some fun alternate paint schemes on the track. Teams like to show off a bit in Atlanta. Because, why not? Among some of the best paint schemes for this weekend has to be Ryan Blaney’s newest design with Body Armor. Seriously, it’s as refreshing as the sponsor drink itself.

I mean, look at this thing. When you can pull off a scheme with this much white, it’s a good scheme. Basic, and simple, but so clean and fun to look at.

The first-ever @DrinkBODYARMOR SportWater paint scheme is looking 🔥 for Atlanta 🙌💧 What do y’all think? #TeamBODYARMOR pic.twitter.com/tH1faF08Tg — Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) March 16, 2023

This weekend, Ryan Blaney is at 12-1 odds to win the Atlanta race this weekend. However, there are five others with the same odds as well. None of those drivers are favored to win the race, as Hendrick Motorsports has two drivers slated at 10-1 to lead the field.

With his playlist growing with each fan song added, Blaney is getting ready for the Ambetter Health 400. He had a shot at stealing the win last week in Phoenix. If he can have a complete race on Sunday, he might have another chance.