gms-racing-signs-rising-star-rajah-caruth-to-full-time-nascar-truck-series-ride

GMS Racing made a big move on Tuesday by signing rising NASCAR star Rajah Caruth to a full-time Truck Series ride. Caruth has moved quickly up the racing ranks. A prospect from the iRacing circuits, he has earned a lot of respect from fans and drivers alike.

Now, Rajah Caruth is joining a team that has a lot of positive momentum. GMS Racing is the same group as the PettyGMS Racing team in the Cup Series. So, the young driver will have Jimmie Johnson around to talk to and get advice from. Not to mention the rest of the great folks around that Truck Series team.

Caruth will ride in the No. 24 truck for GMS. He will also stay with the Chevy family where he has been developing for the last couple of years. The truck will be sponsored by the Wendell Scott Foundation, and the truck itself looks awesome.

He will team up with Grant Enfinger in the 23 and Daniel Dye in the 43.

There is a lot of movement and changes in the Truck Series. This is a new era. Craftsman is back as the series sponsor after years away from the sport. Camping World did a great job, but there is something about that red banner on the front of those trucks.

Kelly Crandall of RACER.com got an exclusive interview with Rajah Caruth. Needless to say, he’s excited.

“Nobody wants it more than me,” he said to Crandall. “Although I haven’t been racing since I was 5 or 10 [years old], I’m just as much of, if not more of, a racer than all of my counterparts.”

So, why Rajah?

Rajah Caruth Has Developed Quickly

It is a whirlwind for a driver to go from racing a select number of Xfinity and Truck Series races to a full-time schedule. Rajah Caruth made his debut in both series just this year. So, why is he getting a full-time ride with GMS now? It isn’t because he picks up wins every week (although those will come in time) but he has shown intangibles.

The 20-year-old has not been racing since he was little. He started with iRacing. Turns out, those simulations are pretty great. After just a short time behind the virtual wheel, he was on a real track driving a real car. That was when he was 16 in a Legends car.

Since then, he has shown that he has maturity on the race track. His handling and awareness are well beyond what his experience would tell you. He almost won the ARCA Menard’s Series without a single win on the season. He basically had the same season as Ryan Blaney. Insanely consistent, but unable to push through.

Now, in the vein of William Byron and other iRacing drivers that have made it to the top ranks, Rajah Caruth will forge his own path, and it starts in earnest in 2023.