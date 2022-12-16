Hailie Deegan Changes Teams, Manufacturer For 2023 Truck Series

This news was expected by many, but it is now official. Hailie Deegan is on the way to a new team with a new manufacturer. That’s right, the Truck Series Most Popular Driver for 022 has a new look and team for 2023.

Hailie Deegan had spent her time in the Truck and Xfinity Series with David Gilliland Racing prior to this. She has three top-ten finishes in her three-year career in the trucks. This third season brings some exciting new developments.

This couldn’t have been possible without ThorSport moving back to Ford as their manufacturer. ThorSport will also have trucks driven by Matt Crafton, Ben Rhodes, and Ty Majeski. That’s a strong team going into 2023.

NEWS: @HailieDeegan will drive full time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series for @ThorSportRacing in 2023. @ThorSportRacing will change manufacturers to Ford Performance. pic.twitter.com/QYQ6wIqI5e — NASCAR Camping World Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) December 15, 2022

Being one of the only women to ever compete at this high of a level in NASCAR comes with pros and cons. It doesn’t take long to find folks that are just waiting to tear her down. However, at just 21 years of age, Deegan has a bright future ahead of her.

Back in April of the 2022 season, Hailie Deegan had to drop out of a race as her boyfriend received death threats. She’s had some trouble on the track in the past. Wrecks and bumps, and perhaps even a little extra action from her fellow drivers that they don’t dish out to the others.

Hailie Deegan Wants to Step Up Her Development

Making a move like this does many things for Hailie Deegan. Most of all, it puts her on a team that has a history of winning. They have four championships in the Truck Series and a total of 40 wins in the series as well.

Deegan knows that this is the team that can get her to the next level – if she’s capable of taking that next step. She talked to the media after the announcement and Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports asked her about that next step.

“Yeah, I think that this year’s going to be a real good show of that. I believe in myself, I think that I have it. And I think that we were just probably missing a few pieces o the puzzle because there are so many pieces to the puzzle. You get to a point where in your development, you have to take that next step and I think that ThorSports a very established team and a very established past of success.”

2023 is a new era for a lot of teams and drivers. NASCAR is moving forward with the Next Gen car and a lot of new ideas. Hailie Deegan is hoping that she can ride that wave of change into a successful season in the Truck Series.