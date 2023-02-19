Hailie Deegan Made It Clear Why She Changed NASCAR Teams for 2023

In her early NASCAR career, Hailie Deegan has made a name for herself. Now she’s ready to back it up with results with a new team. Deegan started her career in NASCAR as a Toyota development driver. She then moved to Fords later on. Now she’s moved to ThorSport Racing from David Gilliland Racing,

Hailie Deegan wants to be in good equipment. Point blank period. Deegan has had to deal with some not-so-great cars and trucks in her early career. That’s not much different from many other drivers, but it can be frustrating for someone trying to make a name for themselves as a woman in racing.

However, ThorSport seems like a perfect place to be for Deegan in 2023. She talked to Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports about the move.

“I think my biggest goal and the goal of the people involved with me is being at the highest level team we can possibly be at in whatever series we’re in. Just making sure we’re in a quality car, truck, whatever it is. So I think when we had the opportunity to land at Thor Sport, it was really just a homerun from right there.

“At the end of the day, I don’t know exactly what I was trying to aim for [in] 2023, but I just knew I wanted to be with a really prestigious team with great people who I knew were going to work really really hard for me.”

This year is a full-time season of the Craftsman Truck Series. Hailie Deegan is still a Monster Energy athlete. She just wants the chance to compete at a high level. That’s what every driver wants.

Hailie Deegan Wrecked Out of Daytona Opener

While there is a lot of optimism for Hailie Deegan in her first season with ThorSport, that is going to have to wait. Daytona did not end how the No. 13 of Deegan wanted it to. There were some issues with rain on the track and more than a fair share of wrecks in the Truck Series.

This is how Hailie’s car left the track.

Just when you think that you’re clear and fine to make a move one way, a truck bounces back and hits you from another angle. These Daytona wrecks are tough to deal with for drivers with fast cars and trucks. Superspeedways can chew up and spit out drivers and teams.

Hailie Deegan has a good outlook on her racing career. She knows what she is capable of and wants to prove it no matter what. Deegan is going to have some good races this season, she just needs to make it to the finish next time.