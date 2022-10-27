halloween-inspired-nascar-paint-schemes-for-martinsville-speedway

What could be better than spending Halloween weekend at Martinsville Speedway? NASCAR fans will love these spooky paint schemes. Honestly, this is probably the best group of schemes we’ve had all season. Between the Cup Series and Xfinity Series, the track will be downright scary.

Fans are going to have a lot of fun with all of the activities and sights they will see in Martinsville.

Halloween at Martinsville Speedway

To start off, let’s take a look at the group of Halloween schemes for Martinsville. The Xfinity Series definitely outdid the Cup Series, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have some solid choices. Here’s the entire field in both series that are sporting unique schemes this weekend.

It's a Monster Mash in Martinsville! #NASCAR teams (@dgm_racing_ 👀) continue to embrace the spirit of Halloweekend with paint schemes so sweet, they'd make Count Dracula swoon! 🧛‍♂️



Tell us your nickels (5⃣) and dimes (🔟) for the #Xfinity500 & #DeadOnTools250. #NASCARPlayoffs 🎃 pic.twitter.com/SccQ1j913P — The Money Stop (@The_MoneyStop) October 27, 2022

So many great cars to choose from.

Cup Series Tricks and Treats

Let’s just start off with the best of the best and I don’t care what anyone else says. It is the Busch… excuse me… Boosch Beer No. 4 Ford Mustang for Kevin Harvick. These Busch schemes have produced some great looks this season as always. This is the latest in line.

Let’s not forget that Kyle Busch’s run as the “Candy Man” is coming to an end after this season. To give one last spooky look, M&M’s put together a great scheme for Rowdy.

Xfinity Series ‘Pain’ Schemes

Just looking at the group of cars above, we can see that the Xfinity Series went all out. These are a lot of fun and the designs all bring something unique to the cars. One of my favorites is the No. 51 Chevy of Jeremy Clements. He runs a small team and Spartan Waste’s sponsorship is major for him.

There is one team that is doing a lot of lifting here for NASCAR Halloween at Martinsville. It is DGM Racing. This group is a lot of fun and is going to have three cars out on the track with very unique schemes. We have an evil snowman, creepy clowns, and even a little Beetlejuice knock-off in the best way possible.

Check out BeetleJosh Williams in the Sleep Well No. 92 along with his teammates in the 91 and 36.

With that mullet and that paint scheme,