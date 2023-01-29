The Ford Performance team put two NASCAR duos out on the track and came away with some hardware. Harrison Burton and Zane Smith won the Michelin Pilot Challenge. While the Daytona 500 is a few weeks away, there is a lot going on at the track.

That includes the endurance races. BMW M Endurance Challenge, the ROLEX 24, and more. Harrison Burton and Zane Smith paired up for the win. Meanwhile, Ben Rhodes the 2021 Truck Series champion and Hailie Deegan teamed up for third.

No matter what event it is, it always feels great to take home a trophy from Daytona. Those Ford Mustang GT4s just looked so fun on the track.

Congratulations to your BMW M Endurance Challenge at @Daytona winners.



GS: Harrison Burton | Zane Smith | No. 42 Ford Mustang GT4 | PF Racing



TCR: Gavin Ernstone | Jon Morley | No. 61 Audi RS3 LMS SEQ | Road Shagger Racing #IMSA | @michelin | @pf_racing | @roadshagger pic.twitter.com/uvz5ZpOCy4 — #IMSA (@IMSA) January 27, 2023

Harrison Burton will be behind the wheel of the No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford this season again. His rookie year was solid. He showed a lot of promise in the Cup Series. Now, heading into the Daytona 500, he has some Daytona experience. Granted, it isn’t in a stock car, but still.

The team of Burton and Smith won by just 0.688 seconds. They executed almost perfectly on the road course in front of a team much more experienced than they are in Jeroen Bleekemolen and Tom Collingwood. Their Porsche 718 GT4 RS Clubsport was no match for the Ford Mustang.

Seeing four NASCAR drivers on the podium of the four-hour endurance race is great.

Harrison Burton Comes From Behind For the Win

When you get young guys like Harrison Burton out there, it’s so fun. They just love to race no matter what they are driving. Burton had to work his way up from third place in order to claim the win. He had under an hour to do it, too.

“I felt like I was a little bummed out early because we got shuffled back a little after the first pit stop,” Burton said. “It was taking me a little bit to get back to the lead, and I was like, ‘I don’t want to be the guy that lets the team down and not finish the race off like we should.

“But a few restarts came our way, and I kinda shuffled my way through there. A lot of hard racing,” he said, smiling. “Pretty similar to NASCAR racing, to be honest with you, the amount of bumping and aggressive dive bombs and stuff. I felt kinda home in that. That was fun.”

In just his second start in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, Harrison Burton is a champion.