Hendrick Motorsports Avoiding Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson Feud From Fontana Last Year

It has been a year since we all saw it happen, but Hendrick Motorsports is ignoring the Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson beef. For all intents and purposes, Hendrick would tell you that there is no issue and both drivers are good pals. We know better.

I’m not saying that Kyle and Chase hate each other. That’s silly. But when they’re on the track together it is clear that tension is there. When you drive for a team like Hendrick Motorsports, you want to be the best. These two drivers have both won a Cup championship for their team and a few races, too.

Last year at Fontana, NASCAR fans watched as Larson and Elliott battled with Joey Logano for the lead. With about 20 laps to go, Larson runs up the track and puts his teammate into the wall, effectively ending his day early.

Hendrick Motorsports would like us all to just think about the good part – Larson won the race.

If you thought that Chase Elliott was always cool and under control, then you didn’t hear his NSFW radio chatter after the fact. Elliott called Larson some words we can’t repeat, but you can listen to unedited if you want to.

Let’s not forget that Fontana isn’t where this rivalry ended. These guys also tangled at Watkins Glen, another race that Larson ended up winning ahead of his teammate in the No. 9.

Hendrick just wants everyone to get along.

Kyle Larson Favored to Repeat For Hendrick Motorsports

The good news for Hendrick Motorsports is that it doesn’t matter who wins if they have your name on the car. But you don’t want your drivers wrecking each other off the track week in and week out.

Both Larson and Elliott compete for wins week in and out. It doesn’t matter what track it is, one of those cars is almost always competing for a checkered flag. It turns out, they come up next to one another often as well.

This weekend, Larson is the favorite at 7-1 odds. He leads the field, but it will be more difficult than just repeating at California. We know that Hendrick Motorsports knows how to get cars ready for this track, so we might see the 5 and 9 have another run-in.

Hendrick would like everyone to just stop talking about it, but how can we? There is clearly something going on with Larson and Elliott and this weekend might be the next chapter in that story.