Hendrick Motorsports, Chase Elliott Reveal Two Brand New Paint Schemes

We are about a week and a half out from the Daytona 500 and Hendrick Motorsports is still revealing Chase Elliott paint schemes. This season might be a little more interesting as far as the on-track aesthetic is concerned for the No. 9 team.

This week has been big for Chase Elliott as far as schemes are concerned. It was just a couple of days ago when LLumar Window Film and Hendrick announced their partnership. Not only was this the first one announced, but it’s probably the worst of the two.

In all honesty, this is likely Elliott’s worst scheme of the season. While there are some good colors here, it’s a lot of white empty space. Somehow with that orange back quarter panel and the teal No. 9, it just doesn’t pop.

We’ll see this LLumar design twice – at Darlington this Spring and the Las Vegas playoff race.

Now that we’ve got that one out of the way, we can talk about the better option from this week.

UniFirst is back with Chase Elliott again for 2023. There will be three races for UniFirst and this solid mint and white design. COTA, Kansas in the spring, and Richmond this summer will be the races. Really, this is simple but effective.

I’d like to see a little more something on the hood, but I’d put this above the LLumar design any day.

Chase Elliott Has Paint Schemes Set For 2023

Barring a Valvoline design or any surprise sponsors or one-off schemes this season, Elliott is set. The No. 9 is going to look great this season on the track. Sometimes, Elliott can be a bit subdued and plain. He doesn’t cause a lot of trouble and is relatively quiet (even when he wins sometimes), but he is still the most popular driver in NASCAR.

So, it’s great to see these bright schemes. He’s got a set of designs that will have fans looking for merch and diecasts throughout 2023.

The NAPA Auto Parts scheme got a revamp, but largely remains the same as last season. Hendrick did fill in some of the empty white space with color and that was an improvement. Fans weren’t all that impressed.

Of course, we saw the Hooters night race scheme which is Elliott’s best scheme of the year. The UniFirst and LLumar Window Films schemes round out the primary sponsors for the No. 9 team this year. If I had to rank them, I’d go Hooters, NAPA, UniFirst, and LLumar.

