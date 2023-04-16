Hendrick Motorsports Drivers Had No Idea Chase Elliott Was Returning This Week

The big story of the weekend is that Chase Elliott is returning to the NASCAR Cup Series after breaking his leg. Six weeks Elliott missed in total. He was finally able to get in the simulator this week and test out his leg. It is safe to say that the Hendrick Motorsports organization is happy, although his teammates didn’t know he was coming back this week.

All year, Hendrick has been dominant. That is evident in Kyle Larson’s season with a win at Richmond and some near wins elsewhere. As well as William Byron’s back-to-back wins on the west coast. You can’t forget how consistent Alex Bowman has been, either. Six top-10 finishes to his name his year.

However, things are different when Chase Elliott is around. He’s the sport’s Most Popular Driver. He’s the 2022 champion and the legacy of one of the most celebrated drivers in NASCAR history. Can it be frustrating for other teams and their fans? Of course. But this is the reality.

Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports talked to the other three Hendrick guys ahead of Martinsville. Bowman joked, “You didn’t see me getting a TV commercial when I came back.”

As for Larson, he had no idea that Elliott was coming back this week. He texted him to see how his friend and teammate was doing. Elliott was quietly making his return in the simulator.

Byron reflected much of the same sentiment. He saw Chase Elliott in the simulator and talked with him about getting back to racing. Having the entire Hendrick crew together for the first time since Fontana is a big deal.

You can’t help but feel that each of these drivers also thinks, “Now I have to deal with Chase again.” It is great when your organization wins, but you would prefer that your car do the winning. There is no doubt Elliott is going to be competing for checkered flags soon enough.

Can Chase Elliott Win in Comeback Race?

I’m not sure Chase Elliott would have made his comeback this weekend if he didn’t feel prepared to compete. He had a bad qualifying lap on Saturday. That didn’t do him any favors. However, the good news is that his car seems set up for long runs. If this race can get into a rhythm, we might see Elliott move up in the field.

Coming into the race week, Byron was the favorite to repeat as the winner of the April Martinsville race. However, Vegas folks can be a little bit touchy about athletes making comebacks.

According to some analytics, Chase Elliott might actually be the favorite in this race. Although he’s starting much closer to the rear of the field than he would like, 400 laps is a lot of time to make up some ground.

Hendrick Motorsports is once again at full strength. That has to have other teams a little bit more nervous heading into this race.