Chase Elliott broke the NASCAR news world when news of his snowboarding accident hit airwaves.

It was revealed Friday that the wheelman would at least miss Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after undergoing successful surgery on his left leg. Now, Hendrick Motorsports has provided some clarity on when Elliott is to be expected back in his ride.

According to Hendrick’s Jeff Andrews, Elliott will miss “several weeks” following fracturing his tibia. Additionally, the team was unable to provide a timeline for his potential return. However, the good news is he’s expected to be released from the hospital this morning.

Chase Elliott will be out for "several weeks" after suffering a fractured tibia while snowboarding in Colorado. He is expected to be released from the hospital this morning, says Hendrick's Jeff Andrews. pic.twitter.com/3eWgwEKcLE — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 4, 2023

“Chase Elliott will be out for ‘several weeks’ after suffering a fractured tibia while snowboarding in Colorado,” said Andrews, per FOX Sports. “He is expected to be released from the hospital this morning.”

This weekend, Josh Berry, an Xfinity Series regular, will drive the No. 9 car and make his third Cup Series start in Elliott’s absence. He ran two races for Spire Motorsports in 2021.

Elliott will need a waiver from NASCAR in order to be eligible for the playoffs due to missing the race. Rick Hendrick, the team owner, emphasized that Elliott’s health was the primary concern, but that they’ve also applied for the waiver, as well.

“Chase’s health is our primary concern,” Hendrick said las night. “He’s spoken with several members of our team and is understandably disappointed to miss time in the car. Of course, he has our full support and we’ll provide any resources he needs.”

More on Chase Elliott, Snowboarding Injury

Continuing, Chase Elliott, 27, is in his eighth full season in the Cup Series. He’s taken the checkered flag 18 times in 259 starts and finished 2022 as the regular season champion.

He finished as runner-up to Kyle Busch this past Sunday in the Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway.

“Just really proud of our team,” Elliott said after the race, “we obviously didn’t run very good there towards the end of the year last year. Everybody really went to work hard over the winter just trying to get better.”

“I think we still have some work to do but it was really nice to just see a lot of that hard work just pay off and have the car driving like we were wanting it to do. That’s always a good thing. I appreciate everybody’s effort, everybody at Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet. Congratulations to Kyle. For him to leave and go get the job done like that is pretty cool. He’s always been good to me so happy for them.”

Time will tell what happens over the remainder of 2023 for Chase Elliott, but the primary concern is getting him healthy enough to get back into his No. 9. Then, everything will fall into place.

Outsider’s Nick Geddes contributed to this article.