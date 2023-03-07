Hendrick Motorsports Shares New Update on Chase Elliott’s Recovery Timeline

Hendrick Motorsports revealed Tuesday that Chase Elliott will be sidelined from NASCAR Cup Series competition for approximately six weeks.

Elliott, the 2020 Cup Series champion, is recovering from surgery after fracturing his tibia in a snowboarding accident in Colorado last Friday. He was absent for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway — Xfinity Series regular Josh Berry filling in. Berry finished 29th in his third Cup Series start.

Berry will continue to drive the No. 9 car on ovals in Elliott’s absence. Jordan Taylor, two-time champion in IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, will handle the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on March 26.

“We’re focused on getting Chase back to 100%. So we’ll take however much time is necessary and make sure he has the best resources available,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “Josh was impressive this weekend under difficult circumstances. And we look forward to having him drive the oval tracks until Chase is able to return.

“Jordan is a world-class road racer and has recently been working with our Garage 56 team preparing for the 24 Hours of Le Mans. He’ll be able to step in and do a great job at COTA.”

Chase Elliott Needs Waiver for Playoff Eligibility

Elliott, 27, is in his eighth full season in the Cup Series. He’s taken the checkered flag 18 times in 259 starts and finished 2022 as the regular season champion. He finished as runner-up to Kyle Busch in the Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway on Feb. 26.

Elliott will need a waiver from NASCAR in order to be eligible for the playoffs due to the extended absence. Elton Sawyer, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, addressed Elliott’s chances of acquiring a waiver.

“I wouldn’t see any reason that he wouldn’t be granted a waiver,” Sawyer said Tuesday on Sirius XM, “but we’ll go through that process and make sure we’re checking all the boxes.”