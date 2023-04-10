Last week Hendrick Motorsports found themselves penalized once again by NASCAR for unapproved modifications on the No. 24 and 48 cars. William Byron and Alex Bowman were hit with a 60-point penalty for modifying the greenhouse on the car. Basically, the windshield area. More specifically, a small area that can be modified for windshield wipers.

After Hendrick Motorsports won the appeal for the illegal louvers they used, it felt like NASCAR retaliated a bit. After Richmond, both the 24 and 48 were taken and found to have those illegal modifications. So, another penalty was handed down to bring those points totals back down.

While Hendrick won that last appeal, they are going to take their ball home and call it a day. No appeal will happen and Byron and Bowman will try to earn those points on the track.

According to Jeff Gluck of The Athletic, HMS is set on moving on from this and getting back to racing.

“[Hendrick Motorsports] is best served by devoting our time and resources to competing each weekend.” The organization said that the modifications NASCAR found had no bearing on performance.

Hendrick Motorsports announces it will *NOT* pursue an appeal of the Bowman/Byron Richmond penalties. Team statement says HMS is "best served by devoting our time and resources to competing each weekend" and adds the penalty had nothing to do with the team's on-track performance. — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) April 10, 2023

If another appeal did happen, I think it would have caused more drama. There is clearly some tension between teams and NASCAR. You don’t have every team owner boycott a meeting about revenue sharing and charters if there wasn’t.

This time, Hendrick is going to stand down.

Hendrick Motorsports Moves On

From Hendrick Motorsports’ point of view, this is clearly the best option. You don’t want your team doing another appeal for something that seems as petty as a windshield wiper adjustment. It helps that Kyle Larson has a win and William Byron has two.

Meanwhile, Alex Bowman slipped down to 11th in the points standings. He doesn’t have a win this year, but he does have six top-10s. That is tied with Christoper Bell for the most in the Cup Series this season. However, Bowman was in a position to fight for the regular season championship. That likely will not happen now.

When you consider the fact that winning the regular season gives you a playoff boost, it does hurt Bowman. Hendrick Motorsports is likely betting that Bowman will pick up a win sometime this season. But nothing is guaranteed.

NASCAR got the last laugh, for now. Hendrick will be back with some fast cars this week and will surely be vying for a win at Martinsville.