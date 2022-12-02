how-kyle-busch-plans-to-prepare-for-2023-season-with-richard-childress-racing

Next season is all new territory for Kyle Busch. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion joins Richard Childress Racing in 2023. Driving in the No. 8, Busch replaces Tyler Reddick on the team. After 15 years with Joe Gibbs Racing, a new era is upon Rowdy.

Of course, Kyle Busch was at the NASCAR Awards in Nashville Thursday night. That presentation will air on Peacock Saturday, December 3 at 8:00 PM EST. While talking to the media, Busch talked about his new role with RCR and how he plans to prepare for the new season.

While he won’t link up with Derek Kneeland, Busch will likely have a tire test at COTA in January.

“Yeah I mean there is a test session I think at COTA actually in January that I’ve been slated to go to,” Busch said, via Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports. So at least I get to go to some track time with Randall and the guys, but with Derek, there’s no spotting going on, especially at a road course. I don’t know how quick that will be, but we’ve been looking at the calendar and trying to find a date when he comes down and we just kinda spend a couple of days just talking and going over film and listening to soundbites, and things like that.”

While Kyle Busch won’t be needing a spotter at his tire test next month, he has worked with Kneeland in the past. The spotter called some truck races for Busch this season and apparently, it went pretty well.

Kyle Busch Looking Forward to Working With New Spotter

With a little bit of prior experience together, Kyle Busch and Derek Kneeland shouldn’t have a hard time transitioning to this new team in the Cup Series. Busch thinks once they get in real racing situations they will start to understand one another better.

“We worked together for some truck races this year and I felt comfortable with things he was doing and saying. I think that there’s going to be times for sure during the year where I might say ‘Okay that’s too much,’ or ‘Hey I need a little bit more, keep talking to me,'” Busch explained. “So, you just kinda give some of that feedback there in the moment so you can let that guy know and build that relationship with what you’re looking for and how he can help you better.”

2023 is going to look a little different with Kyle Busch moving from the 18 to the 8. Just a couple more months until the new season begins. There are a lot of moving parts going on with teams adding young talent and some established drivers like Busch and Reddick changing teams.

How do you think Kyle Busch will perform with RCR, Outsiders? Is he going to win more races than he did this past season?