How NASCAR Driver Alex Bowman’s Win Helped an Animal Foundation

It’s the little things that make all the difference. This is especially true when it comes to NASCAR driver Alex Bowman when he takes home a checkered flag this season. Due to his victory in the Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas a week ago, $10,000 was donated to a local animal foundation in Vegas. One of Bowman’s sponsorship deals works this way where every race he wins a portion of the proceeds goes to a local animal charity.

Bowman said, “With the win in Las Vegas, we were able to make a larger impact than a weekend without a win, which makes it that much sweeter.” He continued, “Last year, we were able to win four times and it made those moments even more special to know that Ally and myself are making an impact on pets in that city. I am looking forward to winning more races and helping save them all.”

NASCAR Alex Bowman’s Victory

Alex Bowman just nudged out his teammate at Hendrick Motorsports Kyle Larson last Sunday in Las Vegas for the victory in the NASCAR race. It was a big-time finish and the first victory for Bowman on the season. With the win, it meant that Hendrick Motorsports won back-to-back races with Larson winning the weak prior in the Auto Club 400.

Bowman vs. Busch

Following Alex Bowman’s victory last Sunday, Kyle Busch was upset over the former’s victory. Bowman took the high road later and said,“[He] gets lit up sometimes. They lost the race and I get that. But I do appreciate him texting me. And we have always raced each other with respect.” It was something the two talked about and worked through.

He continued, “He’s one of the guys that I feel like I race better with than most. So [I’m] appreciative of that. And we’ve never had any issues before and I don’t even think that was an issue. It was just an opportunity to make a t-shirt and raise some money for animals.” Bowman is not sweating the disagreements and fall out between the two drivers. It happened. Busch was originally upset. However, Bowman saw the good in the event and the money donated for the local animal shelter in Las Vegas. It all worked out in the end.

Bowman continued, “Everything’s good.” He concluded, “Everything’s fine. He was just mad to lose the race. And I totally understand that. I didn’t do anything to him besides taking the race away. I don’t think there’s an issue between him and I.”

Bowman will look to continue to thrive with the rest of Hendrick Motorsports. Along with his teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott throughout the rest of the NASCAR Cup Series races.