how-to-watch-the-2022-nascar-champions-week-awards-ceremony

NASCAR Champions week is here and the 2022 NASCAR Awards are just around the corner. The show will not be on TV this year. Instead, viewers that want to watch the festivities will need to stream the event. This is the fourth year that Nashville has hosted the awards.

This event is always a ton of fun. While there won’t be any burnouts on Broadway this time around, Music City has been a great host for the awards since 2019.

How to Watch the 2022 NASCAR Awards:

Name: 2022 NASCAR Awards

2022 NASCAR Awards Date: Thursday, December 1, 2022

Thursday, December 1, 2022 Time: 8:00 p.m. (ET)

8:00 p.m. (ET) Location: Music City Center | Nashville, TN

Music City Center | Nashville, TN Streaming: Peacock

On Thursday night, we will officially have the champions of the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series crowned. There are other awards to give out, which include Rookie of the Year awards for each series and Most Popular Driver.

When it comes to the Most Popular Driver award, it would be a shock to see Chase Elliott unseated after his four-year reign. Elliott has won the award every season since 2018. However, if there was a driver that could unseat the 2020 champion, it has to be Ross Chastain. After his season, he’s won over a ton of fans.

Who did you vote for, or who would you have voted for? What part of this week are you most excited about, Outsiders?

Nashville and NASCAR – A Perfect Match

One thing that is clear, NASCAR and Nashville are continuing to deepen their relationship. There is a lot of momentum to have two Cup Series races in Music City. One at the Superspeedway and another race at the old fairgrounds track.

While they won’t be doing it this year, the burnouts on Broadway are always popular. There are great things to do around town between races, events, or whatever you attend in Nashville. NASCAR has made it a priority at some level to extend this partnership and keep working on new ways to increase interest in the city and region around it.

Now that Kentucky doesn’t have a NASCAR venue (again), Nashville is the closest place to go for many. There are all kinds of race fans that are happy to have any excuse to go to Music City. The 2022 NASCAR Awards are just part of the city’s increasing support for stock car racing.