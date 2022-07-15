How, When to Watch NASCAR Cup Series at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

This weekend NASCAR heads to The Magic Mile, New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The season is winding down, and the stakes are high. Qualifying for the Cup Series race is going to take place at Noon on Saturday, July 16. That will be on the USA Network. But, what about the main event?

How to Watch Cup Series at NHMS

Where: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

New Hampshire Motor Speedway TV: USA Network

USA Network Date & Time: Sunday, July 16 @ 3:00 PM EST

We sure did have a blast with that race in Atlanta last Sunday, huh Outsiders? So, do we think that the shorter NHMS is going to give us some fireworks as well? Every time you get to this point in the season, you’re going to have some drivers that need to make a big move. That means, sometimes, you get desperation. And that can make for the best kind of driving. Racing is better when it is contentious.

So, heading into our NASCAR weekend in New Hampshire, what are we looking for? Well, we’re getting another afternoon race, with the green flag scheduled to drop at 3:00 PM EST. If we don’t see any adverse weather, that should be the start time, give or take a few minutes.

But, let me let you in on a little secret, folks. The forecast is calling for some rain. A scattered storm or two as well. That means we might get some delays, or the start time could be moved up to get the race out of the way before the weather comes through. Just keep your eyes peeled. The summer can be an unpredictable time of year when it comes to weather.

Remember what happened last year when NASCAR was at New Hampshire?

Rain began to fall six laps into last year's race at New Hampshire, taking out race leader Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman and Denny Hamlin.



Luckily the weather's looking great for this weekend's #NASCAR action in the Granite State. pic.twitter.com/7eyhHV7Kr9 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 13, 2022

Needless to say, Kyle Busch and the rest of the field are not looking to repeat that. So, let’s hope for a dry track on Sunday.

Will NASCAR Favorite Chase Elliott Keep his Winning Ways?

Ever since the All-Star race, Chase Elliott has been the best driver in the Cup Series. There have been some very consistent drivers, like Ross Chastain. Austin Cindric has had four top-10 finishes in a row and was one place away from making that streak five. However, no one is doing it like Elliott. (Plus, he’s a guest on The Marty Smith Podcast this week).

He’s won two of the last three and finished second in the race he didn’t win. That’s the kind of dominance we’re talking about with Elliott. New Hampshire Motor Speedway is such a fun NASCAR venue. And, we’re going to be hoping for some fun racing on the track. Of course, those No. 9 fans all around the country will be tuning in to see if their favorite driver is really locked in or not heading into the last seven races of the regular season. I imagine many of his haters will also be watching.

New Hampshire brings new opportunities for these NASCAR contenders. Will we see another driver win their first race of the season or even the first of their career? This is the year to do it, so why not?