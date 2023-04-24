In-car View of Ryan Preece’s Hit on Kyle Larson Shows Just How Violent Wreck Was

Before the final overtime wreck that gave Kyle Busch the win, Ryan Preece and Kyle Larson ran into one another violently. That Noah Gragson wreck was no joke and it caused a lot of damage to other cars in the process. NASCAR overtime is messy.

When it happened on the track, it looked rough. Then, they slowed it down and it looked even worse. Kyle Larson basically got t-boned while he was a sitting duck. Preece couldn’t avoid the hit, either. So, a big crash happened.

After NASCAR showed the in-car camera, you could see just how violent it really was.

A HUGE hit for Ryan Preece and Kyle Larson. https://t.co/UanMabB0UP pic.twitter.com/iktuxG84or — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 23, 2023

Preece was absolutely throttled by the hit into Larson’s car. I’m sure that Larson didn’t fare much better in the No. 5 Chevy. Both drivers were released from the infield care center, but it shows just how hard these wrecks are. Even with the padding and helmet and all of the safety gear, NASCAR is a violent and dangerous sport.

When Kyle Larson’s car finally made it off the track, it had door foam hanging out the side of it. The stuff that is supposed to prevent the car from catching on fire, yeah that foam, had been basically dislodged from the vehicle.

Kyle Larson Goes Down, Kyle Busch Wins

A tale of two Kyles. You have the Kyle Larson incident above, then you have the result of this incident. After the Preece wreck, NASCAR lined up again and had the second overtime. There were less cars in the field, but still carnage waiting around the corner.

On the final white flag lap, Bubba Wallace was blocking Ryan Blaney. He had to make one too many blocks, hooked himself on the No. 12 Ford and then went spinning into the back of the field. Busch just so happened to be in the right place and drove right through it to his second win of the season.

While today was a very different result for Busch and Larson, they have some things in common. Both of the Kyles have two wins on the year. That is pretty good if you’re a No. 8 or 5 fan, huh?

Next week when the Cup Series heads to Dover, things get interesting. Kyle Larson might be ready to bounce back on the smaller track. Larson was really good at Richmond and Martinsville.