A fiery crash nearly took out driver and former actor Frankie Muniz during Saturday’s NASCAR ARCA Menard’s Series race. The accident involved Jason Kitzmiller.

Kitzmiller proved to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Amber Balcaen made contact with the wall and the car got really loose on the track. She made contact with Kitzmiller, who then slammed into the wall.

After making contact with the wall, Kitzmiller’s car caught fire. It was a scary scene, but SPEED Network reported that the driver was “okay.”

Big trouble and a fiery crash for Jason Kitzmiller at Kansas. He's okay. pic.twitter.com/fD4V8V5fVf — SPEED (@SPEED) May 6, 2023

The contact nearly took Muniz out of Saturday’s race. But as you can see, his dash cam showed that he anticipated the situation and was able to narrowly escape disaster.

Below is the clip from Muniz’s car:

A wild view for @frankiemuniz. He's back on the lead lap after that caution. https://t.co/kf7vKQdkID pic.twitter.com/vDSrhB6xIU — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 6, 2023

Muniz made a commitment this season to drive full-time during NASCAR’s ARCA series. While Kitzmiller took a brunt of the damage during this particular accident, Muniz was able to squeak by and remain on the track.

Frankie Muniz arrived early at Kansas Speedway

Muniz was determined to have a good race in Kansas over the weekend. The former actor arrived early at the speedway ahead of the Dawn 150. Despite not having a win under his belt this season, he entered the race as the points leader.

“Hello Kansas,” Muniz tweeted. “Can’t wait to race this weekend at [Kansas Speedway] in my [Ford Performance] Mustang with [Ford] colors. Gotta extend our points lead!”

The fact that Muniz was able to avoid disaster on Saturday shows that this isn’t just a side gig for him. He’s capable of driving with the best in the business — that’s probably why he owns the points lead on the ARCA circuit.

Through the first three races, Muniz owned a pair of top-10 finishes. He’s hungry to get his first win on the track, though.