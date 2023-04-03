Jeff Gordon Believes Josh Berry Can Hang in NASCAR Cup Series

When one of the best of all time says it, it has to be true. Jeff Gordon thinks that Josh Berry has a future in NASCAR‘s top series. After finishing P2 at Richmond on Sunday, why not? There wasn’t a driver in the garage yesterday that was excited about Berry’s runner-up finish in Chase Elliott’s car.

After the race, Gordon couldn’t wait to talk to his temporary driver. He made his way down pit road after the race and popped in on Josh Berry talking to the media. Gordon leaned in and told him good job, dapped him up and gave some words of encouragement.

Does it get better than a pat on the back from Jeff Gordon himself? The Rainbow Warrior thinks that Berry “has a future in the Cup Series.”

‘@JeffGordonWeb walked up to @joshberry to congratulate him on his runner-up finish.



Gordon said Berry “has a future in the Cup Series.” pic.twitter.com/rMUC7IfZz8 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) April 3, 2023

This is a major step for Josh Berry. He went from driving for JR Motorsports, competing for an Xfinity Series title to being thrust into this role. Replacing the 2020 Cup Series champ can’t be easy. But it is Berry’s reality and he’s made the most of it.

The short-track stretch coming up will only continue to help Berry. So, we will see how far the driver can take this.

Jeff Gordon Gushes Over Josh Berry

At 32 years old, Josh Berry has a lot less experience in NASCAR than other drivers his age. However, that doesn’t change the fact that he is a driver with a bright future in the sport. If he’s impressing the folks at Hendrick Motorsports, driving for Dale Jr., in the Xfinity Series – someone will pick him up at the next level.

After the race, Gordon talked about Berry and was excited about the result. When you find a new talent like this, it can be exciting. Having something no one else has and knowing what other teams don’t know by working with him week in and out.

“Certainly everybody has known his talent watching him in other forms of racing, late models, and the Xfinity Series. You have to put him in other cars with other teams and other people to really see how far he could take it.

“I think he’s got a future in the Cup Series,” Gordon said in last night’s press conference.

While there has been a learning curve, it isn’t much. These short-track races continue this week with Bristol Dirt. We will see if Josh Berry can get another top-five finish. His time in that car is winding down as Chase Elliott recovers from injury.