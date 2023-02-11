Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon hasn’t really raced in a handful of years. But he might make a return to the track soon. While it won’t be in a stock car, Gordon has his hopes set on a race in the Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup. It helps that it is near his hometown of Vallejo.

In the years since he moved from driver to Henrick Motorsports executive, Jeff Gordon has found a new love for motorsports. He’s more into cars than ever before. He doesn’t have to focus on driving anymore, now he can focus on the love of the machines.

This has sparked an interesting in the Carrera Cup North America race that will take place the weekend of Sept. 29 – Oct. 1. Monterey, California is a dream for the California native. But nothing is guaranteed.

“We’re still looking at it,” Gordon said at a news conference, via NBC Sports. “I’ve never raced at that track, and going back home to my home state, it’s a track that’s always been on my radar. I don’t know if we’ll be able to pull it off with the schedule.”

If and when Jeff Gordon is ready to race again, he’s going to be joined by a familiar face. Ray Evernham is ready to be the crew chief for whatever event the former NASCAR driver finds himself in.

Jeff Gordon Knows What It Will Take

Racing has not been a huge priority for Jeff Gordon. He’s 51 years old. But, I’m sure watching Jimmie Johnson and the Garge 56 Le Mans guys around all the time now gets that competitive itch flared up again. After all, he was almost selected for the team.

Last year, Gordon took a shot at Carrera Cup racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course. In a field off 33, Gordon almost pulled out a top ten finish in two starts. However, he realized something – he wasn’t ready for it.

“The real realization that I came to when we did the event last year at Indianapolis is that this is not a retired guy’s series,” Gordon admitted.

If Jeff Gordon gets in a car, he’s going in with a mindset that he can compete for a win. Perhaps we are going to see a resurgence from the driver. Imagine the Daytona 500 qualifying this season with Jimmie Johnson, Travis Pastrana, Conor Daly and Jeff Gordon.

It’d be must-watch TV. I’m ready to see Gordon behind the wheel of any kind of race car. The Rainbow Warrior still has some fuel left in the tank.