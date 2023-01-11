Jimmie Johnson Brings Major Changes in Return To NASCAR

After joining the ownership group of PettyGMS, Jimmie Johnson is switching things up and announcing a return to the NASCAR Cup Series. Johnson, a seven-time Cup champion, teamed up with Richard Petty as the faces of the organization.

No longer is it PettyGMS. LEGACY Motor Club has been born. The GMS Truck Series team will remain under the GMS name.

LEGACY M.C. as it is already being referred to, has more changes than just branding. The organization is going to feature three Cup teams this season. Erik Jones is back in the No. 43. Noah Gragson is moving up to the No. 42 car. And Jimmie Johnson is going to be riding in the No. 84.

Hey…how many wins does he have again? 83? Surely a coincidence.

Honestly, this thing is going to look great in Victory Lane this season.

The wait is over, No. 84 is here with a slick new test scheme 🤩 pic.twitter.com/E2cqKXJIf8 — LEGACY Motor Club (@PettyGMS) January 11, 2023

Of course, with an announcement this major, there is a lot of press to do. Jimmie Johnson was with Jones and Gragson in New York City to tell everyone the news. He was on the TODAY Show to debut everything.

Over on the LEGACY Motor Club Twitter account, which is still @PettyGMS for now, you can see all of their fun moments throughout the Big Apple. We also know which race Johnson will kick the season off with. It’s a big one.

Jimmie Johnson Will Race Daytona

There were so many announcements with the rebrand and the return to the Cup Series, Jimmie Johnson also used this opportunity to remind us where he will start the season. Of course, being the champion that he is, he wants to start the year off with everyone else at Daytona.

A little bit of superspeedway racing to get him adjusted to NASCAR again, why not? This is also a race that anyone on the track could win. We will see how comfortable Johnson is in the Next Gen car. However, I doubt it will give him too many issues.

When it comes to car control, Jimmie Johnson is the GOAT. He can just about drive anything and be relatively competitive. But when it comes to those stock cars, he’s a wizard on the track.

Talk equipment, money, teams, whatever you want. Jimmie Johnson is a seven-time champion and he’s going to step back on the track, at least in a part-time manner. No matter what races Johnson runs this year, he’s likely to compete for a win.