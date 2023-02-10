Jimmie Johnson Explains Why He Picked No. 84 For NASCAR Return

Back like he never left! Jimmie Johnson is making his return to NASCAR at the Daytona 500 with LEGACY M.C. in the No. 84. So, why 84? The seven-time Cup Series champion will be racing more than a few times this season. Everything has a reason behind it.

There’s a reason why Jimmie Johnson didn’t make his return at the Busch Light Clash. He probably didn’t want to have to deal with playing bumper cars, and he wanted his return to be a marquee event. Nothing less is expected of Johnson.

While talking to Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports, Johnson talked about the why behind his new number.

“To back up to my childhood racing days, the number 4, the number 8 have always been significant numbers for me. That’s why when I was able to help pick the number at Hendrick motorsports, I chose 48. Looking at the list and what was available, 84 is on there. They’re just, two numbers I can’t live without, so 84 it is,” Johnson said.

It also doesn’t hurt he has 83 wins coming into this season.

Jimmie Johnson on why he chose the number 84 for his return to racing with Legacy Motor Club: pic.twitter.com/HJ3Hwncb55 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 10, 2023

What kind of magic can he engineer this season? Johnson is one of the greatest American drivers ever. Period. He could get behind the wheel of anything and make it work with some level of success.

Jimmie Johnson Has Big Plans For 2023

Let’s talk about the 2023 that Jimmie Johnson is having. He joins PettyGMS as a new owner. Then, they rebrand the team to LEGACY M.C. to celebrate the collective history and culture of the team. When you have two of the three seven-time champions on board, it’s a big deal.

On top of returning to NASCAR, Johnson has other race plans. He is part of the driver team that will pilot the Garage 56 project for Le Mans. A modified version of the Next Gen Cup Series car, the Le Mans test is going to be a hell of a time.

Jimmie Johnson plans to participate in the Chicago Street Race as well this season. It’s going to be a year to remember for Johnson. We will see if he still has it in him or if the sport has passed him by. I have a feeling a win is going to be in his future soon.