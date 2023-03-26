Jimmie Johnson Out Early at COTA After First Lap Wreck

Everything was fine until it wasn’t. Jimmie Johnson was one of two victims when Brad Keselowski bottomed out and spun on lap one. For the seven-time NASCAR champ, this was not the way he wanted his day to go. This was a very important race for the driver-owner.

Jimmie Johnson was near the rear of the field and that’s when disaster struck. For whatever reason, Brad Keselowski had a freak accident. He spun around, sent drivers scrambling and the No. 84 was one of the two cars taken out. Ty Dillon in the 77 was also out of the race.

Neither Johnson or Dillon finished the first lap.

A closer look at Jimmie Johnson's No. 84 after an early end to his day at Circuit of the Americas. #HotPass https://t.co/NpUGJIAWfj pic.twitter.com/vMmDZwolgs — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 26, 2023

This is such a tough break for Jimmie Johnson. He said before this race that it was on his “bucket list” and now he is out after less than a lap. I have a feeling that Johnson is going to be back to drive at COTA next year. This is a race that he wants really badly.

That first caution was weird. There was so much action up front with the leaders that it was hard to pay attention to the back of the field. Seriously, it just came out of nowhere coming off of Turn 20.

Johnson is going to be wondering what could have been now. He will have another chance as he plans on racing about six more times this season, including a start at the Chicago Street Race.

Jimmie Johnson Knew Bad Qualifying Position Would Be Tough

Having a bad qualifying position put this 84 car in a tough spot. Getting to the front was going to be a hard path. Even if he was able to make passes and get through the field, it would be risky doing it. Making big passes on the course is the only way to move up more than a few positions.

If Johnson had a better qualifying lap on Saturday, he might have avoided disaster. Nothing is guaranteed in racing. However, starting in the back does put you at higher risk for wrecking. That’s just how racing works.

With a lot of time to think about this one, I think Johnson will be itching to get back in the race car and redeem himself.

Jimmie Johnson fans are going to be really disappointed. But let’s just appreciate the fact that we have the chance to talk about him even racing again! That’s pretty great in and of itself. Better luck next time seven-time!