Jimmie Johnson, Seven-Time NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Announces Retirement from Full-Time Racing

NASCAR legend and seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson has announced that he’ll step away from full-time racing duties following the 2022 season. He’s currently racing on the IndyCar Series circuit for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Johnson, 47, says he plans to race in a handful of events in the future, though he didn’t put a timeline on that. He stopped racing full-time in NASCAR following the 2020 campaign.

“It’s been an interesting process to feel so fulfilled with the experience and then also try to make a decision,” Johnson told the Associated Press. “In the big scheme of things, there is so much life-planning going on with the kids. We’ve always had an idea of trying to live abroad for a year or two.

“We love Colorado and want to spend more time there, and there’s just so much swirling personally and professionally that I just wanted to take some time and make the decision not on the back of a positive or negative experience on the racetrack.”

In addition to his record-tying seven NASCAR Cup Series championships (Richard Petty), Johnson drove his racecar to victory lane 83 times. He also enjoyed 374 top-10 finishes over his career.

Jimmie Johnson Jumps to IndyCar Series

After the 2020 NASCAR season, Jimmie Johnson tried his hand at the IndyCar Series on a more regular basis. In 2021, he participated in only street races and road course races. He jumped into a full-time circuit this year.

He led two laps of the Indianapolis 500 this year before crashing, which ended his afternoon early.

Per the Associated Press, Jimmie Johnson does have interest in completing the monster 1,100-mile challenge in May. That task combines the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600, which both run on the same day.

Tony Stewart is the only driver to finish both races on the same day.

“You know me and endurance sports, and the double sounds awesome,” Johnson said. “I’ve always had this respect for the guys who have done the double. I would say it is more of a respect thing than a bucket-list item, and I’d love to put some energy into that idea and see if I can pull it off.”