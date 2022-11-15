joe-gibbs-racing-promotes-ty-gibbs-to-nascar-cup-series-for-2023

While everyone knew it was coming, the news is now official and Ty Gibbs is set to drive in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023. Of course, the 2022 Xfinity Series champion is going to drive for his family at Joe Gibbs Racing. While Kyle Busch left the No. 18 seat empty, that is not the car that Ty will drive next season.

Instead, Ty Gibbs is set to drive the No. 54 for JGR. This was his Xfinity Series number. It could be that Gibbs wants to make a name for himself in a car that doesn’t have the history of the 18. Busch put up more than his fair share of wins in that car.

NEWS: @TyGibbs will compete full time for Joe Gibbs Racing in the 2023 #NASCAR Cup Series behind the wheel of the No. 54 Toyota Camry TRD.



According to JGR, Ty is going to have his crew chief move up with him from the Xfinity Series. Chris Gayle spotted the young driver to seven wins, 23 top-10 finishes, and a lot of memorable moments.

This is not just the end of an era at Joe Gibbs Racing with Busch leaving, it is a new era in NASCAR. Next Gen cars have changed the game. Contract talks have changed the field. You not only have Ty Gibbs moving up to the Cup Series but also the end of the 18 car. Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports says 2023 will be the first season since 1991 that the No. 18 wasn’t a full-time Cup car.

Ty Gibbs, JGR Still Mourning

There is no doubt that Ty Gibbs, his family, and the entire Joe Gibbs Racing organization are still mourning the loss of Coy Gibbs. However, the announcement can bring a little bit of joy and a positive outlook for all involved. Gibbs is now an ARCA champion and Xfinity Series champion. At such a young age, he has a high level of potential.

If you were going to pick anyone out there to pick up the fourth charter for JGR next season, it has to be Ty. Not only is he a legacy driver, but he’s also got the results to back it all up. Gibbs has taken on the role of villain at times, even if he didn’t mean to. It’s caused a polarization around him that makes the sport fun.

So, we now have the scenario that everyone wanted to see in 2023. Ty Gibbs battling Noah Gragson for Rookie of the Year. Both will be full-time drivers next season in the Cup, bringing their rivalry to the top tier of the sport.