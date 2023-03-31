If there is a man that knows about winning championships, it is Joe Gibbs. Did you know he was a San Diego State University Aztec in his college days? Now that his alma mater is in the Final Four, the NASCAR team owner has a little more to cheer for besides his cars at Richmond this weekend.

Everything that Joe Gibbs has touched has pretty much turned to gold. Can he will his Aztecs to an NCAA Championship? It would be quite a moment for SDSU and its program. They have been close to making a run like this in the past, but now that one shining moment is just two games away.

Gibbs made sure to send kind words to the team over Twitter as they prepare for their game against Florida Atlantic on Saturday night.

“We’re so excited, San Diego State in the Final Four, first time ever. Hey, listen being an alum, I just want you to know how proud we are, praying for you guys. Let’s go get ’em,” Coach Gibbs said.

Hey @Aztec_MBB – San Diego State alumnus, Coach Joe Gibbs, has a special message for you: @GoAztecs!



Good luck in the #Final4! pic.twitter.com/iLGT4zcI5w — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) March 31, 2023

Of course, Joe Gibbs Racing will have their focus on Richmond Raceway this weekend. While the Xfinity Series team has found success early, the Cup Series squad is still looking for that first win of the season.

Maybe the Aztecs and one of the Cup drivers will find luck this weekend?

Joe Gibbs Racing Owns Richmond Raceway

When it comes to the modern history of Richmond Raceway, there is just one team to name – Joe Gibbs Racing. They have racked up an impressive amount of wins in recent years. In fact, 9 of the last 15 races at Richmond have gone to JGR.

Denny Hamlin won this race last year. He earned the first win for Toyota and JGR in the Next Gen car and set himself up for a run in the playoffs. This year, JGR hopes that they have another car in the winner’s circle.

Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin, and Martin Truex Jr. have good odds to win on Sunday. While Ty Gibbs is talented, the rookie has a lot to learn. Still, he has a shot at this race, too. Hamlin only led 5 laps last year on his way to the win, so you don’t have to dominate the race to win it.

Joe Gibbs will have a lot to look forward to this weekend. He’s hoping to come out of it with some wins and his alma mater in the championship game.