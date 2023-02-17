Joey Logano, Aric Almirola Win Bluegreen Vacations Duel at Daytona

On Thursday night, Joey Logano and Aric Almirola put on some good showing in the Duels as both picked up a win and a trophy. The Duels are always fun and this year seemed to be more fun than most for NASCAR fans.

Both of these drivers had to fight to win these short races and their pit crews had to come in and help, too. It was a total team effort from Team Penske and Stewart-Haas Racing. Just like it was in qualifying, it was a display of Ford dominance at Daytona.

While the Hendrick guys grabbed those top spots in qualifying, Joey Logano and Aric Almirola aren’t letting them get too far.

Logano led 25 of 60 laps and we had a clean first duel, for the most part. No cautions in that first race, but Logano had to fight off Christopher Bell by just .018-seconds.

“It worked out really well,” Joey Logano said to the media after. “Proud of our race team, keeping the momentum rolling. Like I said, good job on pit road. We did everything right there. Coleman did a tremendous job up top. Again, he gets it. There was no surprises at the end of the race. I felt very comfortable in the situation we were in.”

As for the second Duel, it got a little messier.

Joey Logano Wins Clean Race, Aric Almirola Fights For Win

While Joey Logano had no surprises, the second Duel had a big surprise. Aric Almirola’s heat actually decided a lot more than who would sit on the second row. That first race stayed clean so chaos could unfold in this second one.

Kyle Busch got turned around by Daniel Suárez in the No. 99. It knocked Rowdy from the lead and also caught five other cars in the process.

Austin Hill, an open entry for the Daytona 500 needed to stay ahead of Conor Daly and hope for some other issues with Travis Pastrana’s car. However, Hill took too much damage, leading the way for Daly to snag that last transfer spot into the race.

Pastrana’s car was damaged and they decided to minimize the issues and come off the track.

Aric Almirola was able to take advantage of the situation and put his Smithfield No. 10 Ford Mustang out front and won the damn thing. Strong start, can Joey Logano or Almirola follow it up with a win on Sunday?