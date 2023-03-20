Joey Logano, Dad Share Incredible Moment Following Victory at Ambetter 400

Joey Logano’s dad, Tom, was the first person to greet the reigning Cup Series champion following his dominant victory in the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway Sunday.

The two embraced at the checkered line after Joey’s victory burnout, the 32nd of his Cup Series career.

“That was cool,” Logano said after the race, via Speedway Digest. “Obviously I didn’t see him coming. I think that was neat to see that. There’s been plenty of times he’s run out to the start/finish line to give me a hug here maybe 20-something years ago. Kind of an emotional win when you think about what Atlanta Motor Speedway is all about to our family. This is one that we’ll definitely remember forever.

“It’s cool to have my dad here to celebrate with.”

The win is Logano’s first at Atlanta. Logano entered the day as the pole-sitter, leading every lap in Stage 1. He narrowly missed out on repeating in Stage 2. In total, Logano led 139 laps. He’s off to a hot start in 2023, in the playoff picture after a trip to victory lane and a second place finish in the Daytona 500.

Joey Logano Wraps Up Memory-Filled Weekend at Atlanta

Logano entered the final lap needing some work to do to get around the leader, Brad Keselowski. Keselowski put on a masterclass of blocking, until Logano eventually broke through, aided by a nice push from Christopher Bell.

Keselowski gave credit to Logano, saying he was racing for second after the run Logano got on the final lap.

“The run that came by me was huge,” Keselowski said. “I thought I had it stalled but it didn’t stall. Joey’s car was super fast, he made a great move and took advantage. I was in a spot where I was gonna wreck us all or finish second and I couldn’t win with that.”