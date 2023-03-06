Joey Logano Disappointed With Late Pennzoil 400 DNF in Las Vegas

In the fall Joey Logano won at Las Vegas, he came into the Pennzoil 400 as the pole winner, and it still didn’t matter in the end. The Team Penske No. 22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang was unable to finish the race after a late spinout. It was a relatively clean NASCAR race up until Logano got loose and into the grass.

Before Joey Logano found the grass, there had been no cautions for cause. Basically, the only yellow flags came out at the end of the stages to that point. When Logano got pinched up by Brad Keselowski, the writing (and Logano’s paint job) were on the wall.

Logano spins, hits the grass and even took a little hop over one of the access roads. He definitely wasn’t happy after the race.

“Starting from the pole was hoping we would be driving through the infield [of the] Pennzoil 400 grass for a different reason.” His Mustang just couldn’t get it going.

Starting from the pole was hoping we would be driving through the infield #Pennzoil400 grass for a different reason. We battled our 22 @pennzoil @FordPerformance Mustang all race and just never got where we needed to be. pic.twitter.com/jvpZOafNXP — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) March 6, 2023

As far as what happened on the track, Joey Logano was honest after the race. He felt that he got pinched, but at the same time knows that sometimes NASCAR racing just goes that way.

“Yeah, he did. Yeah. It’s racing I’m sure he didn’t mean to do it. Is what it is, what are you gonna do? We got fenced. I don’t know what you want me to say.”

I asked Joey Logano if he felt Brad Keselowski pinched him into the wall. His response: pic.twitter.com/q3vUm4Yesh — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 5, 2023

It’s on to Phoenix Raceway where Joey Logano had some good luck last season if I remember correctly…

Can Joey Logano Salvage West Coast Swing With Phoenix Finish?

When Joey Logano came out west for the NASCAR Cup Series swing, I’m sure he was hoping for a better result. He was able to grab a P10 finish in Fontana but was again hoping for more.

In Las Vegas, things got worse. Logano’s P36 DNF is not what he imagined heading into this race. However, Phoenix is another opportunity and a track that Logano won to take the Bill France Cup in 2022. This Team Penske crew will have to get together and figure out what is going on.

It was clear that the Chevys had it going in Las Vegas, especially the Hendrick guys. The HMS teams went 1-2-3 with William Byron, Kyle Larson, and Alex Bowman.

While it is a long season, frustrations can build early. Joey Logano is going to want a strong finish soon to get his season on track. The P2 at the Daytona 500 was a little more insult than accomplishment, but it is still a strong result on paper.

Let’s see if these Fords can get on the right track in the next week.