This weekend is going to be dirty, but will look so clean! Joey Logano has a sick new scheme for the NASCAR Truck Series Bristol Dirt race. While the dirt race is a little gimmicky for the Cup Series, I always love seeing the Truck Series sling dirt.

Joey Logano is going to be driving the No. 66 F150 for ThorSport Racing. This is going to be an interesting race in the Truck Series. Lots of Cup drivers are trying to get extra laps in on the dirt and will be in the truck race.

This is a rare treat for NASCAR fans. It will mark just the ninth race in the Truck Series ever for Logano. He has two pole awards, five top-10 finishes, and a win to his name in those limited runs. His win came in 2015 at Martinsville.

He might win again in this Hang 10 No. 66.

You won't have a problem spotting me on the track this Saturday night in the #NASCAR Truck Series dirt race! Pumped to run the No. 66 #Hang10CashWash @FordPerformance F150 for @ThorSportRacing — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) April 3, 2023

Last year in this race, Joey Logano suited up for David Gilliland Racing (now Tricon Garage with Toyota) in the 54 and finished P6. That was a solid finish that helped lead him to a P3 finish in the Cup Series race.

He will try to improve his results in both races this weekend. A couple of years ago, Logano did win the Bristol Dirt race and he will attempt to grab a trophy or two more this weekend.

Joey Logano and Other Open Truck Series Entries

Joey Logano is going to have to earn his way into the Bristol Dirt Truck Series race. There are 41 entries for just 36 spots. There will be five drivers and teams leaving disappointed. Logano and ThorSport are hoping that isn’t them.

Other entries include Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch, Andrew Gordon, Jonathan Davenport, William Byron, and Jessica Friesen.

Last year, Carson Hocevar almost won the Bristol Dirt race in his truck. However, he faced Ben Rhodes on the final turn and the 99 just had more speed. Fresh off his first Truck Series win at Texas, will Hocevar go back-to-back?

This Easter weekend is going to be a lot of fun. I hope NASCAR keeps this date. With a regular Bristol pavement race later this year, the dirt race can be a little more fun, even if drivers don’t like it too much. Joey Logano is going to test these young Truck Series guys, that’s for sure.