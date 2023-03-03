Joey Logano Explains Why He Stops For Almost All Young NASCAR Fans at Races

One of the great things about NASCAR is the access fans get. Joey Logano is all about showing love to the fans. That might be because when he was a young fan, he didn’t get that love from one of his favorite drivers. Now he has to stop for those kids at the track.

“Even if I’m late,” Joey Logano explained recently. He’s always prepared to make a kid’s day. Drivers and race fans all have stories of meeting their heroes at the track. It makes the NASCAR experience unique and special.

So, when an 8-year-old Logano found himself being passed up by…Tony Stewart of all people, it broke his heart.

“I can think of the few times, I got to meet my childhood heroes as a kid, right? And I met Jeff Gordon and it was the coolest thing in the world. There was another driver that I was a big fan of that did not say hello to me, walked right passed me. And I was a kid and I was so upset that I threw all my stuff in the garbage.

“That is burnt into my mind from an 8-year-old kid. Forever. It is there. So, now every time I see a kid I’m like, I gotta stop. Even if I’m late, I’m like, I gotta stop. If you’re an adult and I’m like, sorry but, I gotta go. But if it’s a kid it’s just so in my head that at that moment, that I was so upset and I don’t want no other kid to feel that way.”

✍🏼 @joeylogano always tries to stop and sign for young fans…



Because he 𝙢𝙖𝙮 have slight trauma from an interaction back in the day w/ @TonyStewart 💨⬇️



🗣️ “I was so upset, and I don’t want (any) other kid to feel that way […] that moment changed me as an adult forever.” pic.twitter.com/AR7SIQP6K6 — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) March 2, 2023

Eventually, Joey Logano spilled that it was in fact Smoke that blew him off all those years ago. Just 10 years before Logano would take the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing seat that was once Stewart’s.

Joey Logano Trying to Win Consecutive Races in Las Vegas

Meanwhile, Joey Logano is preparing for Las Vegas and the Pennzoil 400. Given that Logano is in the Pennzoil No. 22 Ford Mustang, it’d be nice to get the win. He was the South Point 400 winner in the 2022 playoffs. So, he’s hoping to get another win at Vegas becoming just the fourth driver to earn consecutive victories at the track.

He would join Jeff Burton, Matt Kenseth, and Jimmie Johnson on that list.

With three previous wins at the track and seven top-five finishes, Joey Logano is going to be a driver to watch on Sunday. He seems to have just as much hunger now as he did last season before he won his second championship.

Make no mistake about it, the mission is to repeat. That all starts at this point in the season as the long and grueling schedule just gets underway. We’ll be back in Phoenix before you know it, folks.