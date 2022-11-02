joey-logano-is-ready-to-win-another-nascar-cup-series-championship

This Sunday at Phoenix Raceway, Joey Logano is set to race for his second career NASCAR Cup Series championship. He now has five Championship 4 appearances and is hoping to take home another trophy after the race this weekend. Logano is completely focused on winning.

In a conversation with Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports, Joey Logano talked candidly about the upcoming race. The championship is just between these four drivers. Whichever one – Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell, and Logano – crosses the line first is the winner.

“Championship 4 appearances are cool. Having five of them is special, as much as anybody, that’s cool,” he said. “But it’s all about the trophy.”

Joey Logano has been here before. He’s hoisted that trophy and left his mark on the Cup Series. Even though he’s not the young guy in the series anymore, he’s still young. He has a lot more to do in this sport and he’s shown that with how well he performed this season and the playoffs.

Winning at Las Vegas propelled Logano into the Championship 4. He might have to win at Phoenix to take home the Bill France Cup. In fact, Logano isn’t the favorite to win the championship.

Joey Logano Odds to Win Championship

When it comes to which of the four drivers is the favorite, it’s no surprise that Las Vegas bookmakers are putting Chase Elliott at the top of that list. Elliott was the 2020 champion and has been arguably the best driver this season.

In terms of wins, he has the most with 5. However, one of those wins was the infamous Pocono race where both Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch were DQ’d.

As for the rest of the field, Vegas kept it simple and listed the other three drivers at 3-1 odds. This could go to anyone. You have two former champs that know how to race in these situations, they also have veteran crews. Then you have Chastain and Bell, the clutch playoff performers that have genuinely put on a show this postseason.

Joey Logano feels confident and has his eyes on that Bill France Cup. It’s impossible to count out the No. 22 in this race. Let’s see how this plays out.