Joey Logano named to NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers list

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano became the latest addition to NASCAR‘s 75 Greatest Drivers list Tuesday.

The 32-year-old star won the NASCAR Cup Series in both 2018 and 2022. He has picked up 32 victories on NASCAR’s top flight since making his debut at 18 years old in 2008. Logano also has 263 top-10 finishes in 517 career starts.

“What makes Joey one of the greatest drivers is the time that he puts into preparing. He spends a lot of time pre-race working with the team, trying to understand the weekend, what it’s going to take to be successful,” Logano’s crew chief Tom Wolfe said in a congratulatory video.

The winner of the 2015 Daytona 500, Logano has won a NASCAR Cup Series race every year for the past 12 seasons. That includes a victory earlier this year at the 2023 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta. He has finished in the top 10 of the series every season except one since 2013.

Kevin Harvick had become the latest addition to the list Monday, which now has three more spots to be announced.

A two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion who is far from finished.@joeylogano, welcome to the #NASCAR75 Greatest Drivers list! pic.twitter.com/vypXBHq6Fx — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 9, 2023

Joey Logano’s parents told him he made the Top 75 list

Joey Logano found out the news he had made the NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers on Sirius XM radio Tuesday morning when his parents called into the show to tell him.

“I got a story to tell here,” Debbie Logano said. “I hope you don’t mind. But two years ago for Mother’s Day, you surprised me on your side by side ride. Last year for Mother’s Day, you treated me to a ride around Darlington Speedway in your Mustang. This year for Mother’s Day, — since I realized you really can drive a car, Joe — I was so impressed with your driving style, I told NASCAR to make my son, Joey Logano, one of NASCAR’s 75 greatest drivers. Congratulations.”

His parents then told him there was a bag in his office with the special box NASCAR was giving out to all the 25 drivers being added to the Top 50 list from NASCAR’s 50th season.

“I was watching everybody open these and I was like that’s pretty cool. I thought I would have made the list. But I was kind of getting to the point where it was like, maybe I’m not gonna make the list,” Logano said with a laugh. “This is a cool way to do it.”