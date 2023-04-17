This is just the year of big birthdays. NASCAR turns 75 years old and the Ford Mustang is celebrating its 59th birthday today. Thanks to some Ford Performance athletes, the American muscle car had plenty of well wishes on its big day.

Mustang Day as it has been called is a celebration of Ford’s most iconic model. It was at the 1964 World’s Fair on April 17, that the 1965 Ford Mustang was introduced. While the manufacturer only thought they would sell 100,000 in the first fiscal year, dealerships were almost wiped clean on the first day with 22,000+ sales.

As far as its NASCAR career goes, the Ford Mustang is still in its infancy. The Xfinity Series welcomed the Mustang in 2011. However, it wasn’t until 2019 that the model hit the Cup Series circuit.

Now the Mustang is the defending Cup Series champion thanks to Joey Logano and Team Penske. Ford has some great names and personalities including Logano, Ryan Blaney, Hailie Deegan, and of course, Frankie Muniz! Check out their excitement to celebrate this iconic car.

It’s #MustangDay! Happy 59th birthday to the car that was born to race. pic.twitter.com/XdESumi26n — Ford Performance (@FordPerformance) April 17, 2023

The Ford Mustang isn’t quite 60 years old yet. It has plenty of speed and spunk and some new looks for the future as well.

Ford Mustang Looked Great at Martinsville

If you watched the Martinsville NASCAR weekend, then those Ford Mustangs were on your TV the whole time. Not only did Stewart-Haas Racing dominate in qualifying, but they also ran a great race overall. Some tough breaks made some of their cars fall back. However, more than 200 laps led is nothing to scoff at.

By the time the race was over, there were four Fords in the top 10. Logano finished P2 after trying his best to fight off Kyle Larson. Then a trio of Fords finished one right after another. Chase Briscoe, Aric Almirola, and Ryan Blaney all came in P5, P6, and P7.

Driver Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece also looked good at times. They allowed themselves to get penalized on pit road and it caused their efforts to be much more difficult. Still, top-15 finishes for both drivers. Preece was the pole winner and led for more than 100 laps.

There is a lot to be excited about when it comes to the Ford Mustang and stock car racing. Stars like Logano, Blaney, Deegan, Muniz, and more are great representatives of the brand that has defined decades of American motorsports performance.

Happy birthday to the Ford Mustang! Here’s to 59 more years.