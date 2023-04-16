Before the start of Sunday’s NASCAR NOCO 400 at Martinsville, Joey Logano made unapproved adjustments and was sent to the rear. Logano originally qualified P15. He was slated to start on the front of Row 8, just ahead of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

While Joey Logano was going to start in the middle of the pack anyway, he likely won’t enjoy working his way up from 36th. According to the FS1 broadcast, the change was to fix a water leak in the car.

With a win already to his name this season, Logano can mess around a bit. He still wants to finish as high as he can each week and win as many races as possible. However, there is a difference between the way Logano approaches a race versus his teammate Ryan Blaney who still needs a win.

For now, he starts in the back.

NEWS: The No. 22 and @joeylogano will start today's race at the rear for an unapproved adjustment. pic.twitter.com/EJYNJPLPq8 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 16, 2023

The Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustangs were fast in qualifying. Unfortunately for Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney, that didn’t extend to Team Penske. Last year at this race, Logano was second overall. He has been very good at Martinsville in his career. So, maybe he thinks he can overcome the bad starting position.

Can Joey Logano Overcome Setback?

This will be the 29th time Joey Logano has raced at Martinsville in the Cup Series. This will be his worst starting position. His first race at Martinsville in March 2009, Logano started P34 and finished P32.

In his last 10 races at Martinsville, Joey Logano has won once and only failed to make the top 10 once in that time. Logano also sports two pole awards overall at the track, although he was poor in qualifying this weekend.

The good news is that Ryan Blaney will have someone to work with now. Blaney was starting pretty far back after a poor qualifying performance. Logano might just tag along with his buddy and see what they can do together.

If Joey Logano is going to win another Martinsville race, then he’s going to have to do a lot of work and be patient. When you start in the rear you worry about wrecking. Lots of traffic separate Logano from a checkered flag.