Joey Logano Shocks NASCAR Fans With Brand New Head of Hair at Daytona 500

Sure, Joey Logano finished second in the Daytona 500, but that’s not why people are talking. It’s all about his new head of hair. There isn’t a NASCAR fan out there that doesn’t remember Logano’s thinning hairline, but that’s a thing of the past.

For years now, Joey Logano has worn a hat at all times. Unless it is a formal occasion, he’s going to have a Penske hate or Pennzoil, something. But ever since he won the 2022 Cup Series championship, he’s changed.

Working with HairClub, who sponsors Frankie Muniz in the ARCA Series, Logano has his hair back now. This video after the race really shows how full his hair is now.

💭 "Damn it. Just so close and so frustrated about it […] being that close hurts." – @joeylogano



The defending champion wound up P2 in the #Daytona500, one spot short of his second Harley J. Earl 🏆 for @Team_Penske.



More from the grid last night ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DVoqlsg0CA — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) February 20, 2023

He legitimately looks like he’s Baby Joey again. With his hairline from last season, he was starting to look like a middle-aged dad, ready to call it quits any moment. However, it looks like he’s back in action. Fans were blown away.

Fans Can’t Believe Joey Logano’s New Hair

I guess that fans didn’t get a good look at Joey Logano at the Busch Light Clash. So, when he had his hair out and proud for everyone to see, it was a little wild. Like, people forgot about the race and were just talking about his new locks.

This is a LeBron-level comeback in terms of hairlines.

No, NASCAR has not certified his new hair as a piece of safety equipment. But if he keeps it up they might. That head of hair is a bit helmet-shaped for some. Fans are going to crack jokes no matter what, but this one was particularly funny.

Do you think they can fit a camera in it?

If you notice that Joey Logano has a new attitude this season, it’s probably because of the hair. The man is coming off of a championship and now he has his hairline back? That’s the kind of confidence that money can’t buy.

I feel like HairClub is going to get some business from some other NSACAR stars in the future.