Joey Logano Takes 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship With Win at Phoenix Raceway

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Champion is Joey Logano. This is his second championship, four years after his 2018 title. He had the longest time to prepare for this race, and it showed. Logano’s team put together an amazing race. He won the pole, won the first stage, and took the checkered flag at Phoenix Raceway.

No. 22 winning in 2022. You couldn’t write it better.

The 22 in ’22 comes true!@joeylogano wins his second NASCAR Cup Series title! pic.twitter.com/38fGnbrZyp — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 6, 2022

The first part of this race, like the rest of this race, was the Joey Logano show. The driver had a ton of confidence coming into the weekend. It showed on the track. He was the pole winner, got out to the front in the opening stage, and refused to relinquish the lead. In fact, at one point Logano had led for 145 of 148 laps. The dominance extended to the second stage, at least as far as the Championship 4 was concerned.

Joey Logano Wins in Phoenix

Outside of the Championship 4, it was Ryan Blaney that had a strong performance. He was able to win the second stage over his teammate Joey Logano due to strategy on pit road and on the track. For the most part, these final four drivers were racing really well.

There were two drivers that found themselves making some contact, Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott. This is the championship. Everything is on the line. Chastain, already known for being aggressive, didn’t lift as Elliott came across his nose. Something the 9 should have just avoided if at all possible. Elliott spun out and had some significant damage to the car.

In the final stage, it was Joey Logano again. He found himself getting off of pit road quickly, driving a very fast car, and having success all day. With 35 laps to go, Logano came off the caution flag restart ahead of the rest of the Championship 4 field, and Blaney. His car was just faster and when he hit clean air, there was no chance of anyone else catching him.

While Ryan Blaney might have had the car to beat Joey Logano, he let sleeping dogs lie and Logano went on to capture the win and the NASCAR Cup Series Championship. Ross Chastain finished over a second behind Logano in third place. The Bill France Cup is going home with Team Penske.