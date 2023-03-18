Joey Logano Wins Pole Award at Atlanta, Ford Dominates Qualifying

In single-lap runs this weekend, the Fords are dominant and Joey Logano was the best among them during qualifying. He is the pole sitter. After the Chevys blew everyone out of the water the last couple of weeks it is time for the Fords to hit back at the rest of NASCAR.

Team Penske is going to be really good this weekend if the short-run speed translates well. While the Chevys and Fords run new packages, the Toyotas are rocking the Daytona package more or less for this race.

Not only is Joey Logano the pole sitter, his second pole award of the year, but his teammate Austin Cindric is also starting on the front row with him. Oh, and Ryan Blaney is P3 to start. Ford sits 1-8 heading into tomorrow’s race.

We wondered what this week would look like as Hendrick Motorsports deals with those massive penalties. Well, one qualifying session through and it looks like it is a blue oval world in Atlanta!

The three Team Penske drivers were all under 31.3 seconds on their laps. It was an impressive showing and it could be just a preview of what we are going to see on Sunday. These Fords have been waiting to put on a show this season.

Joey Logano Earns 28th Pole of Career

In his blue and orange AutoTrader No. 22 Ford Mustang, Joey Logano was looking fast. He was the pole winner at Las Vegas and that ended up not going so well for him. Logano is going to try to avoid another DNF finish after starting from the front.

The great news is that Ford dominated. Whatever package that the other teams put together just couldn’t keep up. Christopher Bell was the only Toyota to qualify for the last qualifying round. He had a fast car that ended up being too tight and spun before he could finish the lap.

Whatever Team Penske did to these cars, they need to just leave them be. Tomorrow’s race is going to be interesting. The second year on the new track at Atlanta and drivers are learning how to race on it still.

Joey Logano will lead us off on Sunday. A second pole award, he will hope to turn that into a checkered flag. He has some fast teammates, let’s see where that gets this No. 22 team.