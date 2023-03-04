Joey Logano Wins Pole Award For Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Things are looking good for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion. Joey Logano won at Las Vegas in the fall, and he’ll sit on the pole for the Pennzoil 400 tomorrow. With a new head of hair and a burning competitive fire, Logano isn’t satisfied with just the one championship. He’s on a mission to win another.

Sometimes, following up on a title can be hard. Joey Logano so far has remained fast and is going to compete for another Bill France Cup. Before that all goes down though, there’s a lot of racing to be done. Las Vegas and the Pennzoil 400 are a day away and the No. 22 will sit on the front.

It’s always great to win the pole (and hopefully the race) for your own sponsor. “That’s what I’m talking about!” Logano said.

Winning the pole award for the #Pennzoil400 in the @Pennzoil racecar – sounds pretty sweet! 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/OfHHeEt3vw — Las Vegas Motor Speedway (@LVMotorSpeedway) March 4, 2023

A lot of focus has been put on Kyle Busch and his homecoming effort to win all three NASCAR races this weekend. He started by dominating the Truck Series race. He’s got two more to go if he wants the triple crown, so to speak.

However, Joey Logano was the last driver to win at this track. The South Point 400 win set up his preparation for the championship in Phoenix. He has three wins at Las Vegas, all of which he has picked up since 2019.

Joey Logano Will be Hard to Beat

In his last 10 starts at Las Vegas, Joey Logano has finished no worse than P14. He has finished top-10 in seven of those races. This is the second time that the Team Penske driver has picked up the pole in Sin City. The first time was back in 2014.

Going back to that Las Vegas race in the fall, it was a strong effort from Logano. It seems that his team knows what they are doing at this track with this Next Gen car. He proved that all by themselves on a single lap they can rip a fast time. Let’s see how the race shakes out.

Things might end up going Joey Logano’s way. Then again, when you roll the dice in Vegas, you can always go broke.

There are a number of drivers that can win the race on Sunday. While it is Kyle Busch’s city, this is NASCAR. No one is safe, no matter what venue they are at. Logano starting the weekend strong.